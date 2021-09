High school football: Week 5 schedule

Sage Hill vs. PAL Academy at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.

Reno (Nev.) Galena vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 2 p.m.

Boron vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.

Vista Murrieta vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 3 p.m.

La Canada at Gladstone, 11 a.m.

Temecula Prep at Santa Rosa Academy, 10 a.m.

Villanova Prep vs. Avalon at Machado Field (Avalon), 5 p.m.

La Verne Lutheran vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian v Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Bishop, 7 p.m.

La Mesa Helix vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Classical Academy vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Riverside Prep vs. Arrowhead Christian at U. of Redlands, 7 p.m.

Portola vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Mayfair vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

La Sierra vs. Saddleback at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

La Mirada vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Irvine vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Century vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Castaic vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Bosco Tech vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Millikan vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Desert Mirage vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Locke, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Foothill vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

