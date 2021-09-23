This week’s top high school football game in the Southland
A look at this week’s top high school football game in the Southland:
Friday’s game
Norco (4-0) vs. Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (2-2) at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Two schools that are very much alive for Southern Section Division 1 playoff berths meet. No. 6 Sierra Canyon hasn’t been able to overcome second-half lapses in losses to No. 4 Corona Centennial and No. 3 Anaheim Servite. Running back Jason Jones will try to help open up the passing game. No. 5 Norco has a high-powered offense led by quarterback Kyle Crum and running back Jaydn Ott. It’s going to come down to controlling the clock in the second half. The pick: Norco.
Schedule for rest of Top 25 teams (idle if not listed):
1. Mater Dei (2-0) vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
3. Servite (4-0) vs. Helix (at Orange Coast College), Friday
9. Mission Viejo (3-1) vs. Leuzinger, Friday
13 Vista Murrieta (3-1) at Villa Park (at El Modena), Saturday
17. Loyola (4-1) at Mira Costa, Friday
18. Ayala (5-0) at La Habra, Thursday
19. Bishop Alemany (1-3) at Lawndale, Friday
21. Bishop Diego (4-0) vs. Reno (Nev.) Galena (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday
22. Simi Valley (5-0) at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday
23. St .Bonaventure (4-0) at Crespi, Friday
24. San Pedro (3-0) vs. Heritage, Friday
25. Villa Park (4-0) vs. Vista Murrieta (at El Modena), Saturday
