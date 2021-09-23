Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football game in the Southland

Quarterback Kyle Crum has led Norco to a 4-0 record this season heading into a matchup against Sierra Canyon on Friday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at this week’s top high school football game in the Southland:

Friday’s game

Norco (4-0) vs. Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (2-2) at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Two schools that are very much alive for Southern Section Division 1 playoff berths meet. No. 6 Sierra Canyon hasn’t been able to overcome second-half lapses in losses to No. 4 Corona Centennial and No. 3 Anaheim Servite. Running back Jason Jones will try to help open up the passing game. No. 5 Norco has a high-powered offense led by quarterback Kyle Crum and running back Jaydn Ott. It’s going to come down to controlling the clock in the second half. The pick: Norco.

Advertisement

Schedule for rest of Top 25 teams (idle if not listed):

1. Mater Dei (2-0) vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

3. Servite (4-0) vs. Helix (at Orange Coast College), Friday

9. Mission Viejo (3-1) vs. Leuzinger, Friday

13 Vista Murrieta (3-1) at Villa Park (at El Modena), Saturday

17. Loyola (4-1) at Mira Costa, Friday

18. Ayala (5-0) at La Habra, Thursday

19. Bishop Alemany (1-3) at Lawndale, Friday

Advertisement

21. Bishop Diego (4-0) vs. Reno (Nev.) Galena (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday

22. Simi Valley (5-0) at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday

23. St .Bonaventure (4-0) at Crespi, Friday

Advertisement

24. San Pedro (3-0) vs. Heritage, Friday

25. Villa Park (4-0) vs. Vista Murrieta (at El Modena), Saturday

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement