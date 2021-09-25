Prep football: Beverly Hills breaks through for first win

After opening the season with four consecutive defeats, Beverly Hills first-year coach Marquis Bowling walked off the field Friday night following a 26-12 win over Lynwood Firebaugh and immediately engaged in a teaching moment.

Bowling put his arm around Eddie Carmosino, a freshman offensive lineman, before giving him a pep talk.

“He really thought he had a tough night and was getting down on himself,” Bowling said. “I was telling him, ‘You’re a freshman starting on varsity and you got your first victory. It was a team effort.’ I really want him to understand the greater good of the team. I love the fact Eddie was so emotional. He wanted to play his very best. I told him, ‘You have three years left. Enjoy your first win.’”

While people sometimes forget how many life lessons are learned playing football, Bowling was doing what so many football coaches do on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Big night for Franklin: Junior Hector Ceballos had quite a night for Franklin in a 46-35 victory over Crenshaw.

#2 Hector Ceballos (JR) with the 86 yard interception return for a touchdown.Hector had 3 interceptions in the 46-35 victory over Crenshaw. He also caught 2 touchdowns (69,25). #FranklinPanthersFootball #NELA @CIFLACS @NELASportsOne @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/ht6NQU6KmD — Franklin Football (@fhspantherftbll) September 25, 2021

He contributed three interceptions and caught two touchdown passes in what is likely Franklin’s first-ever victory over Crenshaw in football. He finished with nine catches for 149 yards.

Big QB performance: Isaiah Sepand completed 11 of 18 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns to help North Hollywood Campbell Hall improve to 6-0 with a 56-22 win over North Hills Heritage Christian. Campbell Hall’s coach is former UCLA defensive back Dennis Keyes.

T Mac put on a clinic in the first half👀



For the second straight week, the @raisingcanes Catches of the Game goes to none other than @TMAC96795💪#GOTW | #SoCal | @CIFSS I @ServiteFootball pic.twitter.com/VF0HsE3hHu — PrepZone (@prepzone) September 25, 2021

El Toro stays unbeaten: Lake Forrest El Toro is 6-0 after a 28-27 win over Rancho Santa Margarita Tesoro. Jake Vivonia finished with three interceptions.

Manhattan Beach celebration: Loyola has at least 15 players on its football team from the South Bay, so a 34-31 defeat of Manhattan Beach Mira Costa left some very happy Cub families. Loyola quarterback Joe Tatum completed nine of 14 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns while Tahj Owens rushed for 140 yards. Jacoby Kelly caught four passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Peter Vanis caught two passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns for the Cubs.

Incognito scout: Bellflower St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro decided to take his two daughters and a couple of their friends to scout his next opponent, Santa Ana Mater Dei. It cost Negro $50 because he forgot his Trinity League pass. The Monarchs won 58-7 over La Mirada. While his daughters were focused on Snapchat, he watched the game.

“Nobody recognized me and that was a good thing,” he said.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Reseda triumph: Reseda took a major step toward winning the Valley Mission League title with a 21-13 win over Granada Hills Kennedy. Jerry McGee finished with four catches for 137 yards and one touchdown while he had two interceptions.