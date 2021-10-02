Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Saturday’s results
SOUTHERN SECTION

AMBASSADOR LEAGUE

Aquinas 55, Arrowhead Christian 0

CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE

Big Bear 48, Vasquez 7

DEL REY LEAGUE

Harvard-Westlake 27, Mary Star 10

DESERT EMPIRE LEAGUE

Xavier Prep 38, Rancho Mirage 7

EMPIRE LEAGUE

Placentia Valencia 27, La Palma Kennedy 17

OLYMPIC LEAGUE

Heritage Christian 28, Whittier Christian 6

ORANGE LEAGUE

Western 56, Savanna 3

NONLEAGUE

Campbell Hall 45, Bishop Montgomery 0

Rio Hondo Prep 41, Bosco Tech 0

St. Genevieve 38, Brentwood 14

West Covina 26, South Hills 0

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

MT. PINOS LEAGUE

Thacher 44, Faith Baptist 20

NONLEAGUE

Cate 45, Santa Clarita Christian 8

Flintridge Prep 41, Cornerstone Christian 0

Lancaster Baptist 42, Calvary Baptist 6

INTERSECTIONAL

Maricopa 52, Lebec Frazier Mountain 14

Mojave 25, Lancaster Desert Christian 12

High School Sports

