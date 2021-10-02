High school football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
SOUTHERN SECTION
AMBASSADOR LEAGUE
Aquinas 55, Arrowhead Christian 0
CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE
Big Bear 48, Vasquez 7
DEL REY LEAGUE
Harvard-Westlake 27, Mary Star 10
DESERT EMPIRE LEAGUE
Xavier Prep 38, Rancho Mirage 7
EMPIRE LEAGUE
Placentia Valencia 27, La Palma Kennedy 17
OLYMPIC LEAGUE
Heritage Christian 28, Whittier Christian 6
ORANGE LEAGUE
Western 56, Savanna 3
NONLEAGUE
Campbell Hall 45, Bishop Montgomery 0
Rio Hondo Prep 41, Bosco Tech 0
St. Genevieve 38, Brentwood 14
West Covina 26, South Hills 0
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
MT. PINOS LEAGUE
Thacher 44, Faith Baptist 20
NONLEAGUE
Cate 45, Santa Clarita Christian 8
Flintridge Prep 41, Cornerstone Christian 0
Lancaster Baptist 42, Calvary Baptist 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Maricopa 52, Lebec Frazier Mountain 14
Mojave 25, Lancaster Desert Christian 12
