No. 1 Marymount heads to Arizona to earn respect for California girls’ volleyball

With a record of 22-0, Los Angeles Marymount is the No. 1 girls’ volleyball team in California and perhaps in the nation. The Sailors get a chance to prove how good they are in a four-team national tournament that begins Friday in Chandler, Ariz.

The Geico Girls Volleyball Invitational features an opening match between Marymount and Mount Notre Dame of Reading, Ohio. The other match has Louisville Assumption playing Chandler Hamilton. The winners face off Saturday. ESPNU and ESPN+ will be showing the matches.

Marymount coach Cari Klein considers this year’s team the best she has coached. Stanford-bound Elia Rubin has been outstanding all season, along with Duke-bound Kerri Keefe and Stanford-bound Kelly Belardi.

When the team was denied a season in 2020 because of COVID-19, players trained and practiced and got better.

“This team is super talented and super focused,” Klein said. “They had the COVID season to grind.”