High school girls’ volleyball: Southern California Regional championship results
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
OPEN DIVISION
Cathedral Catholic d. Mater Dei, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
DIVISION I
Palos Verdes d. Santa Margarita, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13
DIVISION II
Bakersfield Centennial d. Eastlake, 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22
DIVISION III
Central Valley Christian d. Palisades, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22
DIVISION IV
South Pasadena d. Walnut, 25-18, 12-25, 22-25, 13-25, 15-12
DIVISION V
Bell Gardens d. Reseda, 25-15, 16-25, 25-17, 25-18
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Mt. San Antonio College
DIVISION I
Palos Verdes (26-9) vs. Pleasanton Foothill (31-10), 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION V
Bell Gardens (24-18) vs. Reedley Immanuel (24-21), 4 p.m.
SATURDAY’s SCHEDULE
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Mt. San Antonio College
OPEN DIVISION
Cathedral Catholic (45-3) vs. Archbishop Mitty (30-6), 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
Bakersfield Centennial (30-10) vs. San Ramon Valley (30-9), 4 p.m.
DIVISION III
Central Valley Christian (37-9) vs. Monta Vista (26-10), 1:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV
South Pasadena (17-16) vs. Hilmar (30-9), 11 a.m.
