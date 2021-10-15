How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (6-0) def. Santa Margarita, 56-3 | vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Oct. 23

2. SERVITE (8-0) def. JSerra, 53-0 (Thursday) | at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Oct. 23

Advertisement

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 49-25 | at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-0) def. Norco, 48-24 | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday

5. MISSION VIEJO (7-1) def. Tesoro, 45-3 | at San Juan Hills, Friday

6. SIERRA CANYON (4-4) lost to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 24-7 | at Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Oct. 29

7. NORCO (6-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 48-24 | vs. King, Friday

8. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to Mater Dei, 56-3 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Saddleback College), Friday

9. LOS ALAMITOS (7-1) def. Fountain Valley, 56-7 (Thursday) | at Huntington Beach, Friday

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 49-25 | at JSerra, Friday

11. WARREN (7-0) def. Paramount, 40-6 | vs. Gahr, Friday

12. VISTA MURRIETA (7-1) def. Great Oak, 38-6 | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday

13. EDISON (5-3) def. Corona del Mar, 28-20|at Fountain Valley (at Orange Coast College), Friday

14. CORONA DEL MAR (6-2) lost to Edison, 28-20 |at Newport Harbor, Friday

15. BISHOP ALEMANY (4-3) def. Bishop Amat, 45-35 |at Cathedral, Friday

16. CHAMINADE (5-2) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 34-21 | at Bishop Amat, Friday

17. INGLEWOOD (6-0) did not play | vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday

18. ST. BONAVENTURE (7-0) def. Calabasas, 63-0 | vs. Westlake (at Ventura College), Friday

19. BISHOP AMAT (5-3) lost to Bishop Alemany, 45-35 | vs. Chaminade, Friday

20. ETIWANDA (8-0) def. Chino Hills, 41-14 (Thursday);at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

21. SIMI VALLEY (9-0) def. Thousand Oaks, 41-7 | at Agoura, Oct. 29

22. GLENDORA (8-0) def. Colony, 28-7 (Thursday) | at Los Osos, Friday

23. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1) vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday | at Moorpark, Friday

24. CAJON (8-0) def. Beaumont, 54-6 | at Redlands East Valley (at Citrus Valley), Thursday

25. APPLE VALLEY (6-2) def. Hesperia, 51-0|at Oak Hills, Friday