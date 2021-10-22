High school girls’ tennis: City playoff pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#4 Taft at #1 Palisades
#3 El Camino Real at #2 Granada Hills
Note: Championship, Thursday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center.
DIVISION 1
First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#9 San Pedro at #8 Venice
#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Gardena
#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Sherman Oaks CES
#10 Grant at #7 Cleveland
Quarterfinals. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Venice/San Pedro winner at #1 Los Angeles Marshall
Verdugo Hills/Gardena winner at #4 North Hollywood
Sherman Oaks CES/Eagle Rock winner at #3 Bell
Cleveland/Grant winner at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m. Championship, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center.
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#16 Birmingham at #1 Girls Leadership
#9 Garfield at #8 Van Nuys
#12 Los Angeles Kennedy at #5 South Gate
#13 Sylmar at #4 Los Angeles CES
#14 Los Angeles University at #3 Chatsworth
#11 Larchmont at #6 San Fernando
#10 South East at #7 Los Angeles Hamilton
#15 Crenshaw at #2 Wilmington Banning
Notes:
Quarterfinals. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center.
