High school girls’ tennis: City playoff pairings

By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#4 Taft at #1 Palisades

#3 El Camino Real at #2 Granada Hills

Note: Championship, Thursday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center.

DIVISION 1

First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#9 San Pedro at #8 Venice

#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Gardena

#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Sherman Oaks CES

#10 Grant at #7 Cleveland

Quarterfinals. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Venice/San Pedro winner at #1 Los Angeles Marshall

Verdugo Hills/Gardena winner at #4 North Hollywood

Sherman Oaks CES/Eagle Rock winner at #3 Bell

Cleveland/Grant winner at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m. Championship, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center.

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#16 Birmingham at #1 Girls Leadership

#9 Garfield at #8 Van Nuys

#12 Los Angeles Kennedy at #5 South Gate

#13 Sylmar at #4 Los Angeles CES

#14 Los Angeles University at #3 Chatsworth

#11 Larchmont at #6 San Fernando

#10 South East at #7 Los Angeles Hamilton

#15 Crenshaw at #2 Wilmington Banning

Notes:

Quarterfinals. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center.

