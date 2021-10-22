A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday night:

Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (6-0) vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday | vs. JSerra (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. SERVITE (8-0) at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday | at St. John Bosco, Friday

Advertisement

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1) def. Santa Margarita, 41-16 | vs. Servite, Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 64-0 | at Corona, Thursday

5. MISSION VIEJO (8-1) def. San Juan Hills, 42-22 | vs. San Clemente, Friday

6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-4) lost to St. John Bosco, 41-16 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Saddleback College), Friday

7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1) def. Huntington Beach, 49-14 | vs. Newport Harbor (at Westminster), Friday

8. SIERRA CANYON (4-4) idle | at Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Friday

9. NORCO (7-2) def. King, 55-0 | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

10. EDISON (6-3) def. Fountain Valley, 51-0 | at Huntington Beach, Friday

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-3) def. JSerra, 9-7 | at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday

12. BISHOP ALEMANY (4-3) idle | at Chaminade, Friday

13. WARREN (7-0) idle | at Downey, Friday

14. VISTA MURRIETA (7-2) lost to Murrieta Valley, 49-48 | vs. Murrieta Mesa, Thursday

15. GARDENA SERRA (5-3) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 30-10 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

16. CHAMINADE (5-3) lost to Bishop Amat, 29-16 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday

17. INGLEWOOD (7-0) def. Leuzinger, 17-0 | vs. Morningside (at El Camino College), Friday

18. ST. BONAVENTURE (8-0) def. Westlake, 27-17 | at Oaks Christian, Friday

19. ETIWANDA (9-0) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 30-28 | vs. Upland, Friday

20. SIMI VALLEY (9-0) idle | at Agoura, Friday

21. BISHOP AMAT (6-3) def. Chaminade, 29-16 | at Gardena Serra, Friday

22. GLENDORA (9-0) def. Los Osos, 24-7 | vs. South Hills (at Citrus College), Friday

23. BISHOP DIEGO (7-1) def. Moorpark, 55-0 | at Camarillo, Friday

24. CAJON (9-0) def. Redlands East Valley, 35-0 (Thursday) | vs. Redlands, Thursday

25. APPLE VALLEY (6-3) def. Oak Hills, 21-14| at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday