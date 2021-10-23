Justin Barreto and Hueneme attain a dream: A touchdown under the lights

It was a few weeks ago when Justin Barreto, a senior running back at Oxnard Hueneme, decided he needed to speak up. There was talk the long delayed opening of the new football field wouldn’t happen this season because of continuing bureaucratic issues involving the delivery of power to turn on the lights. He desperately wanted the chance to play a home game under the lights.

Thanks to lobbying from Barreto and others, the Oxnard Union High School District finally got the work completed. Hueneme made its debut under the lights on its new field Friday night. And guess who scored the first touchdown? Barreto.

Construction delays in the Oxnard Union High School District mean stadium renovations at Rio Mesa High and Hueneme High aren’t expected to be finished ahead of the coming fall football season. pic.twitter.com/UT1DVPe9xM — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) August 11, 2021

“It was really good after three years,” Barreto said. “I got to the sideline, looked up and saw all the people there.”

Barreto had two touchdowns in Hueneme’s 46-0 win over Carpinteria. The Vikings will play Ojai Nordhoff on Friday at home to decide the Citrus Coast League title.

A new rocket from Lompoc: Deville Dickerson has done something nobody in Lompoc thought was possible. He has erased the great Napoleon Kaufman from the school record book by recording his 11th career punt or kickoff return for a touchdown on Friday night. It was a kickoff return that eclipsed Kaufman’s mark. Dickerson now has six punt returns and five kickoff returns for touchdowns, including eight this season. Kaufman was one of the fastest players in California from 1988-90, went on to play for the Raiders and coached at Oakland Bishop O’Dowd.

Rivalry week: The final week of the regular season is this coming week, setting the stage for several rivalry games. They include the East Los Angeles Classic matching Garfield and Roosevelt on Friday night at East Los Angeles College. Garfield has won 10 consecutive games in the series.

Crenshaw and Dorsey are scheduled to play for the Coliseum League title Friday at Crenshaw. It remains to be seen whether the game will be played at 4 or 7 p.m. because of a driver shortage for buses (the two schools are three miles apart).

Muir is facing Pasadena at the Rose Bowl at 6:30 p.m. in their annual Turkey Tussle game.

On Friday night, Fillmore defeated Santa Paula 57-7 in their 110th meeting in Ventura County’s longest rivalry game. Anthony Chessani Jr., a three-sport standout, scored his 20th touchdown of the season.

School record: Tobey Schmidt, a former Santa Ana Mater Dei and Pasadena Maranatha quarterback, found a new home at Tustin. He set a school record Thursday night, passing for 507 yards in a win over Placentia Valencia. He also had six touchdown passes.

City Section domination: Lake Balboa Birmingham (4-5), after losing five games against Southern Section teams, is on a four-game City Section winning streak and has outscored the opposition 204-6.