This week’s top high school football games in the Southland

Friday’s games

Dorsey (7-2, 4-0) at Crenshaw (4-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. The Coliseum League title will be decided. Dorsey has played three more games and taken advantage by developing the passing duo of quarterback Josh Coleman and receiver Mychai Williams, who also has eight interceptions. Crenshaw has made weekly improvement but was off last week because of COVID-19 protocols when its opponent had a player test positive. Twins Trevor and Tyler Lewis have provided a lift for the Cougars. The pick: Dorsey.

Anaheim Servite (8-1, 3-1) at Bellflower St. John Bosco (8-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. The No. 2 seed in the Division 1 playoffs is on the line. Servite gave Mater Dei a strong challenge on Saturday night before falling 46-37. If the Friars’ offense performs equally well, the Braves could have trouble matching points. St. John Bosco will try to use its powerful offensive line and speedy running backs to take control early. The pick: Servite.

Roosevelt (6-3, 3-2) vs. Garfield (8-1, 4-1) at East Los Angeles College, 7:30 p.m. The East L.A. Classic returns after a two-year absence. Roosevelt has lost 10 consecutive games in the series and must stop Garfield quarterback Jason Vargas while controlling the clock with its double-wing rushing attack. The pick: Garfield.

