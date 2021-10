23. SAN CLEMENTE (7-3); lost to Mission Viejo, 45-0. Next: CIF-SS playoffs.

14. GARDENA SERRA (5-4); lost to Bishop Amat, 41-40 (OT). Next: CIF-SS playoffs.

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 35-28. Next: CIF-SS playoffs.

2. SERVITE (8-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 24-10. Next: CIF-SS playoffs.

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday night:

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.