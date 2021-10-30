Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Unbeaten Marymount advances to Division 1 girls’ volleyball final

Marymount players converge during three-set sweep of Mira Costa in the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals.
Marymount players converge during three-set sweep of Mira Costa in the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals on Saturday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Mira Costa girls’ volleyball coach Cameron Green had the perfect game plan for taking on unbeaten Marymount in the Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball semifinals on Saturday night.

“You have to play loose,” he said.

His team executed the plan to perfection in the early going. A 5-0 lead in the opening set over a team that was 29-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country might have made a couple Marymount fans squirm — for a second. But the Sailors are no ordinary team; they’re an extraordinary team.

They quickly recovered and came away with a 25-20, 25-9, 25-18 sweep of Mira Costa to advance to next Saturday’s Division 1 championship match against host Santa Ana Mater Dei at 6 p.m. Mater Dei defeated Vista Murrieta 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Advertisement
The scoreboard after Inglewood's 106-0 win over Morningside on Friday night.

High School Sports

‘It was a classless move,’ Morningside coach says of Inglewood scoring 106 points

Morningside coach Brian Collins shares his thoughts after his football team lost 106-0 to Inglewood on Friday night.

Green said Marymount is the rarest of teams because they have no weaknesses. Under coach Cari Klein, the Sailors are trying to become the first team in school history to go unbeaten.

Besides its two Stanford-bound standouts in Kelly Belardi and Elia Rubin, Marymount has big-time blockers and hitters in Rhiann Sheffie, Dior Charles, Torrey Stafford and Kerry Keefe.

“They’re good in every spot,” Green said.

Klein isn’t ready to declare this her best team at Marymount. First they need to win a championship.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement