High school football: Southern Section playoff pairings
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Nov. 12
#8 Norco (8-2) at #1 Mater Dei (8-0)
#5 Mission Viejo (9-1) at #4 Corona Centennial (10-0)
#6 Santa Margarita (6-4) at #3 Servite (8-2)
#7 Los Alamitos (9-1) at #2 St. John Bosco (9-1)
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday
#16 Bishop Diego (8-1) at #1 Alemany (5-3)
#9 Yorba Linda (10-0) at #8 Bishop Amat (7-3)
#12 Inglewood (8-0) at #5 St. Bonaventure (9-0)
#13 Murrieta Valley (7-3) at #4 Edison (7-3)
#14 Simi Valley (10-0) at #3 Orange Lutheran (6-4)
#11 Corona del Mar (8-2) at #6 Warren (8-0)
#10 Cajon (10-0) at #7 Vista Murrieta (8-2)
#15 JSerra (3-7) at #2 Sierra Canyon (5-4)
DIVISION 3
First round, Friday
#16 Apple Valley (7-3) at #1 Citrus Valley (8-2)
#9 Downey (8-2) at #8 Glendora (10-0)
#12 Rancho Cucamonga (5-5) at #5 Saugus (8-1)
#13 Eastvale Roosevelt (6-4) at #4 San Clemente (7-3)
#14 Ayala (9-1) at #3 Foothill (9-1)
#11 Chaminade (5-4) at #6 Gardena Serra (5-4)
#10 Loyola (7-3) at #7 Villa Park (7-3)
#15 Oak Hills (9-1) at #2 Etiwanda (10-0)
DIVISION 4
First round, Friday
#16 Trabuco Hills (8-2) at #1 Long Beach Poly (7-3)
#9 St. Paul (8-1) at #8 Upland (5-5)
#12 Jurupa Hills (7-2) at #5 Bonita (8-2)
#13 Palos Verdes (5-4) at #4 Cypress (8-2)
#14 La Serna (8-2) at #3 Orange (7-3)
#11 West Ranch (8-2) at #6 Lawndale (6-3)
#10 Irvine (10-0) at #7 St. Francis (7-2)
#15 Palm Desert (8-2) at #2 Chaparral (6-4)
DIVISION 5
First round, Friday
#16 La Habra (5-5) at #1 Tustin (7-3)
#9 Valencia (4-4) at #8 Rio Mesa (7-3)
#12 Summit (8-2) at #5 El Toro (8-2)
#13 St. Genevieve (9-0) at #4 Chino Hills (5-5)
#14 Dana Hills (8-2) at #3 El Modena (6-4)
#11 Beaumont (7-3) at #6 San Jacinto (9-1)
#10 Capistrano Valley (6-4) at #7 Riverside North (10-0)
#15 Oxnard Pacifica (6-4) at #2 Oaks Christian (4-6)
DIVISION 6
First round, Friday
#16 Millikan (6-4) at #1 Camarillo (6-4)
#9 Culver City (6-3) at #8 Shadow Hills (8-2)
#12 Norte Vista (9-0) at #5 Monrovia (10-0)
#13 North Torrance (8-2) at #4 Temecula Valley (7-3)
#14 Sunny Hills (7-3) at #3 Newport Harbor (3-7)
#11 Santa Barbara (7-3) at #6 Campbell Hall (10-0)
#10 Mayfair (9-0) at #7 Santa Ana (7-2)
#15 Dominguez (8-2) at #2 Yucaipa (7-3)
DIVISION 7
First round, Friday
#16 Thousand Oaks (6-4) at #1 Pasadena (7-2)
#9 Golden Valley (4-5) at #8 La Mirada (5-4)
#12 Leuzinger (6-4) at #5 El Rancho (9-1)
#13 Xavier Prep (6-3-1) at #4 Aquinas (5-5)
#14 Mira Costa (5-5) at #3 Garden Grove Pacifica (8-2)
#11 Troy (7-3) at #6 Alta Loma (7-3)
#10 Rio Hondo Prep (9-1) at #7 Charter Oak (5-5)
#15 Heritage (5-5) at #2 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (8-2)
DIVISION 8
First round, Friday
#16 Highland (8-2) at #1 Muir (7-1)
#9 California (6-4) at #8 Palm Springs (5-4)
#12 Cerritos Valley Christian (7-2) at #5 Ramona (9-1)
#13 Serrano (7-3) at #4 Temescal Canyon (7-3)
#14 Santa Ynez (7-2) at #3 Elsinore (7-3)
#11 Silverado (5-5) at #6 Brea Olinda (5-3)
#10 Orange Vista (6-4) at #7 El Dorado (7-3)
#15 Paraclete (5-5) at #2 Buena (7-3)
DIVISION 9
First round, Friday
#16 Chino (7-3) at #1 Laguna Beach (9-1)
#9 Claremont (5-5) at #8 Arroyo (10-0)
#12 Hueneme (8-2) at #5 St. Margaret’s (6-4)
#13 West Covina (6-4) at #4 San Dimas (7-3)
#14 Western (7-2) at #3 Lompoc (5-5)
#11 Colony (3-6) at #6 Portola (7-3)
#10 Ontario Christian (6-2-1) at #7 Rancho Mirage (6-3)
#15 Ventura (5-4) at #2 Eisenhower (6-3)
DIVISION 10
First round, Friday
#16 Salesian (7-3) at #1 Segerstrom (4-6)
#9 Coachella Valley (8-2) at #8 Fillmore (7-3)
#12 Cathedral City (7-3) at #5 Katella (5-5)
#13 Schurr (7-3) at #4 St. Anthony (6-4)
#14 South Torrance (5-5) at #3 Kaiser (4-5)
#11 Northview (4-6) at #6 Garden Grove (7-3)
#10 Laguna Hills (7-3) at #7 Covina (7-3)
#15 West Torrance (4-6) at #2 Palmdale (6-3)
DIVISION 11
First round, Friday
#16 Cantwell-Sacred Heart (6-3) at #1 Village Christian (8-1)
#9 Miller (6-2) at #8 Twentynine Palms (7-1)
#12 Granite Hills (7-3) at #5 Grand Terrace (5-5)
#13 Rim of the World (8-1) at #4 Long Beach Jordan (5-5)
#14 Burbank Burroughs (4-5) at #3 Torrance (6-4)
#11 Nordhoff (6-4) at #6 Vista del Lago (7-3)
#10 Big Bear (9-1) at #7 Northwood (5-5)
#15 Riverside Poly (6-4) at #2 Baldwin Park (10-0)
DIVISION 12
First round, Friday
#16 Costa Mesa (5-5) at #1 Compton (4-5)
#9 Garden Grove Santiago (8-2) at #8 Walnut (7-3)
#12 Tahquitz (4-4) at #5 Harvard-Westlake (5-5)
#13 Diamond Bar (5-5) at #4 Victor Valley (5-5)
#14 Westminster (8-2) at #3 Pasadena Poly (6-3)
#11 Quartz Hill (4-4) at #6 Lakeside (6-4)
#10 Rosemead (5-5) at #7 Rancho Alamitos (9-1)
#15 Woodbridge (3-7) at #2 Norwalk (6-4)
DIVISION 13
First round, Friday
#16 Magnolia (4-5) at #1 South Pasadena (5-5)
#9 Riverside Prep (4-6) at #8 Western Christian (6-2)
#12 Jurupa Valley (6-3) at #5 San Gabriel (8-2)
#13 Montclair (6-4) at #4 West Valley (6-3)
#14 San Bernardino (5-4) at #3 Estancia (4-6)
#11 Trinity Classical (7-3) at #6 Anaheim (6-4)
#10 Arlington (2-8) at #7 Cerritos (5-5)
#15 Bassett (5-4) at #2 Heritage Christian (4-5)
DIVISION 14
First round, Friday
#16 California Military (3-5) at #1 Hawthorne (4-5)
#9 Verbum Dei (6-3) at #8 Indian Springs (3-5)
#12 Artesia (2-7) at #5 Rialto (4-6)
#13 Azusa (4-4) at #4 Garey (7-3)
#14 Santa Rosa Academy (4-4) at #3 Alhambra (4-6)
#11 Anza Hamilton (5-4) at #6 Bosco Tech (4-4)
#10 El Monte (4-5) at #7 Pomona (4-6)
#15 Nuview Bridge (4-5) at #2 Loara (4-6)
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 12; semifinals, Nov. 19. Championships, Nov. 26-27.
