Chloe Rahn of Palisades wins City Section girls’ golf title

Chloe Rahn of Palisades shot a two-under-par 71 on Wednesday to win the City Section girls’ golf championship at Balboa Golf Course.

She held off Sarah Amaya of Birmingham and Anna Song of Palisades. Both shot 72.

The team competition came down to Palisades and Granada Hills battling to the final two holes. Palisades emerged as the team champion.

Here’s the link to complete results.