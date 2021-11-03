High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section wild-card results
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Esperanza 12, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 6
Rio Mesa 11, Quartz Hill 7
Windward 16, Hart 2
Millikan 10, Fullerton 8
Ayala 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart 5
Temple City 13, Immaculate Heart 5
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Burbank Burroughs 5
Corona Centennial 13, Xavier Prep 5
Mayfield 18, Mayfair 0
Patriot 10, Santa Fe 8
Capistrano Valley 11, Crean Lutheran 7
Hemet 11, Oak Hills 7
El Segundo 17, Oxnard 1
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Yucaipa at #1 Tesoro
Esperanza at Warren
Rio Mesa at Pasadena Poly
Windward at Cate
Millikan at Whitney
Ayala at Ventura
Temple City at La Salle
Walnut at #4 Burbank
#3 Rancho Cucamonga at Redlands
Corona Centennial at Arroyo
Mayfield at Keppel
Patriot at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Oxford Academy at St. Margaret’s
Capistrano Valley at La Serna
Hemet at Riverside North
El Segundo at #2 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Bishop Montgomery 14, Lakewood 4
Rowland 17, Granite Hills 1
Cerritos 18, Duarte 0
Indian Springs 11, La Quinta 7
Laguna Blanca 15, Gahr 3
Carpinteria 11, Segerstrom 7
Long Beach Poly 15, Lakewood St. Joseph 3
El Monte def. Ramona, score not reported
Heritage 17, Twentynine Palms 1
Buckley 14, Montclair 4
Chino Hills 10, Rosemead 8
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Bishop Montgomery at #1 Malibu
Coachella Valley at Tahquitz
Rowland at Arlington
Redlands East Valley at Westminster La Quinta
Cerritos at Rim of the World
Maranatha at Magnolia
Indian Springs at San Dimas
#4 Laguna Blanca at Highland
#3 Carpinteria at Bellflower
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Chino
Long Beach Poly at Jurupa Valley
El Monte at Valley View
Heritage at Santa Barbara Providence
Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove
Buckley at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Chino Hills at #2 Geffen
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Sierra Vista 15, Garey 3
Aquinas 13, Rancho Verde 5
Webb 11, Alhambra 7
Western Christian 14, Palmdale 4
Arroyo Valley 10, Academy for Academic Excellence 8
Covina 11, Orange Vista 7
Vista del Lago 12, Eisenhower 6
Western 10, Lancaster 8
Loara 14, Estancia 4
Nordhoff 10, Villanova Prep 8
Cathedral City 10, Jurupa Hills 8
Summit 12, Rubidoux 6
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Sierra Vista at #1 Katella
Aquinas at Indio
Webb at Adelanto
Yeshiva at San Gabriel
Western Christian at Apple Valley
Arroyo Valley at San Gorgonio
Covina at Norwalk
Ganesha at #4 Century
Vista del Lago at #3 Chaffey
Downey at Northview
Western at Ontario Christian
Loara at Nogales
Nordhoff at Citrus Hill
Cathedral City at Edgewood
Summit at Orange
Le Lycee at #2 El Rancho
Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 12 at Claremont Club.
