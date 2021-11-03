Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section wild-card results

By Eric Maddy
DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Esperanza 12, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 6

Rio Mesa 11, Quartz Hill 7

Windward 16, Hart 2

Millikan 10, Fullerton 8

Ayala 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart 5

Temple City 13, Immaculate Heart 5

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Burbank Burroughs 5

Corona Centennial 13, Xavier Prep 5

Mayfield 18, Mayfair 0

Patriot 10, Santa Fe 8

Capistrano Valley 11, Crean Lutheran 7

Hemet 11, Oak Hills 7

El Segundo 17, Oxnard 1

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Yucaipa at #1 Tesoro

Esperanza at Warren

Rio Mesa at Pasadena Poly

Windward at Cate

Millikan at Whitney

Ayala at Ventura

Temple City at La Salle

Walnut at #4 Burbank

#3 Rancho Cucamonga at Redlands

Corona Centennial at Arroyo

Mayfield at Keppel

Patriot at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Oxford Academy at St. Margaret’s

Capistrano Valley at La Serna

Hemet at Riverside North

El Segundo at #2 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Bishop Montgomery 14, Lakewood 4

Rowland 17, Granite Hills 1

Cerritos 18, Duarte 0

Indian Springs 11, La Quinta 7

Laguna Blanca 15, Gahr 3

Carpinteria 11, Segerstrom 7

Long Beach Poly 15, Lakewood St. Joseph 3

El Monte def. Ramona, score not reported

Heritage 17, Twentynine Palms 1

Buckley 14, Montclair 4

Chino Hills 10, Rosemead 8

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Bishop Montgomery at #1 Malibu

Coachella Valley at Tahquitz

Rowland at Arlington

Redlands East Valley at Westminster La Quinta

Cerritos at Rim of the World

Maranatha at Magnolia

Indian Springs at San Dimas

#4 Laguna Blanca at Highland

#3 Carpinteria at Bellflower

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Chino

Long Beach Poly at Jurupa Valley

El Monte at Valley View

Heritage at Santa Barbara Providence

Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove

Buckley at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Chino Hills at #2 Geffen

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Sierra Vista 15, Garey 3

Aquinas 13, Rancho Verde 5

Webb 11, Alhambra 7

Western Christian 14, Palmdale 4

Arroyo Valley 10, Academy for Academic Excellence 8

Covina 11, Orange Vista 7

Vista del Lago 12, Eisenhower 6

Western 10, Lancaster 8

Loara 14, Estancia 4

Nordhoff 10, Villanova Prep 8

Cathedral City 10, Jurupa Hills 8

Summit 12, Rubidoux 6

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Sierra Vista at #1 Katella

Aquinas at Indio

Webb at Adelanto

Yeshiva at San Gabriel

Western Christian at Apple Valley

Arroyo Valley at San Gorgonio

Covina at Norwalk

Ganesha at #4 Century

Vista del Lago at #3 Chaffey

Downey at Northview

Western at Ontario Christian

Loara at Nogales

Nordhoff at Citrus Hill

Cathedral City at Edgewood

Summit at Orange

Le Lycee at #2 El Rancho

Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 12 at Claremont Club.

