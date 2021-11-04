High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Third place: #4 El Camino Real at #2 Palisades, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Fifth place: #6 Chatsworth at #5 Taft, Thursday, 4 p.m.
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday
Sherman Oaks CES d. Sun Valley Poly, 17-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22, 16-14
Eagle Rock d. Maywood CES, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday
North Hollywood d. Triumph, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Foshay d. Orthopaedic, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Chavez d. Animo Robinson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23
Girls Leadership d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Wednesday
North Valley Military d. USC Hybrid, 25-15, 19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10
Middle College d. Larchmont, 25-18, 12-25, 25-11, 25-17
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Los Angeles Hamilton
Div. V: #1 North Valley Military vs. #3 Middle College, 5 p.m.
Div. IV: #2 Girls Leadership vs. #8 Chavez, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday at Birmingham
Div. III: #2 Foshay vs. #8 North Hollywood, 10 a.m
Div. II: #1 Sherman Oaks CES vs. #3 Eagle Rock,12:30 p.m.
Div. I: #3 Sylmar vs. #4 San Pedro, 3:15 p.m.
Open Division: #1 Venice vs. #3 Granada Hills, 6 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.