High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Eric Maddy
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Third place: #4 El Camino Real at #2 Palisades, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Fifth place: #6 Chatsworth at #5 Taft, Thursday, 4 p.m.

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday

Sherman Oaks CES d. Sun Valley Poly, 17-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22, 16-14

Eagle Rock d. Maywood CES, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday

North Hollywood d. Triumph, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Foshay d. Orthopaedic, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Chavez d. Animo Robinson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

Girls Leadership d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Wednesday

North Valley Military d. USC Hybrid, 25-15, 19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10

Middle College d. Larchmont, 25-18, 12-25, 25-11, 25-17

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Los Angeles Hamilton

Div. V: #1 North Valley Military vs. #3 Middle College, 5 p.m.

Div. IV: #2 Girls Leadership vs. #8 Chavez, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Birmingham

Div. III: #2 Foshay vs. #8 North Hollywood, 10 a.m

Div. II: #1 Sherman Oaks CES vs. #3 Eagle Rock,12:30 p.m.

Div. I: #3 Sylmar vs. #4 San Pedro, 3:15 p.m.

Open Division: #1 Venice vs. #3 Granada Hills, 6 p.m.

