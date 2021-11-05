High school football: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
FOOTBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
First round, Friday
Dorsey 49, Chatsworth 13
Cleveland 22, Huntington Park 8
Arleta 29, Carson 28
Canoga Park 35, Franklin 34 (OT)
Granada Hills at Reseda, 7 p.m.
Eagle Rock 27, Dymally 6
South East def. Crenshaw, forfeit
Venice 55, Granada Hills Kennedy 27
DIVISION II
First round, Friday
El Camino Real 27, Chavez 6
Jefferson 24, Fremont 20
Hawkins 26, Los Angeles Wilson 20
Westchester 41, Grant 14
Los Angeles Hamilton 42, Legacy 14
Marquez at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.
Maywood CES 14, Bell 7
North Hollywood at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
First round, Friday
Taft 41, Los Angeles 12
View Park 32, Contreras 29
Manual Arts 22, Monroe 20
Narbonne 14, Santee 0
Panorama 14, Sun Valley Poly 0
Sylmar 30, Washington 14
New Designs Watts def. Torres, forfeit
San Fernando 22, Mendez 12
EIGHT-MAN
Quarterfinals, Friday
USC Hybrid 46, Animo Robinson 16
Los Angeles Jordan 57, Fulton 3
SOUTHERN SECTION
