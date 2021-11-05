Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Maddy
FOOTBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

First round, Friday

Dorsey 49, Chatsworth 13

Cleveland 22, Huntington Park 8

Arleta 29, Carson 28

Canoga Park 35, Franklin 34 (OT)

Granada Hills at Reseda, 7 p.m.

Eagle Rock 27, Dymally 6

South East def. Crenshaw, forfeit

Venice 55, Granada Hills Kennedy 27

DIVISION II

First round, Friday

El Camino Real 27, Chavez 6

Jefferson 24, Fremont 20

Hawkins 26, Los Angeles Wilson 20

Westchester 41, Grant 14

Los Angeles Hamilton 42, Legacy 14

Marquez at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.

Maywood CES 14, Bell 7

North Hollywood at Fairfax, 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

First round, Friday

Taft 41, Los Angeles 12

View Park 32, Contreras 29

Manual Arts 22, Monroe 20

Narbonne 14, Santee 0

Panorama 14, Sun Valley Poly 0

Sylmar 30, Washington 14

New Designs Watts def. Torres, forfeit

San Fernando 22, Mendez 12

EIGHT-MAN

Quarterfinals, Friday

USC Hybrid 46, Animo Robinson 16

Los Angeles Jordan 57, Fulton 3

SOUTHERN SECTION

