High school boys’ water polo: City semifinal results and Southern Section semifinal schedule
BOYS’ WATER POLO
CITY
Semifinals, Monday
Palisades 17, Eagle Rock 8
Cleveland 20, Birmingham 19 (OT)
Championship, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#2 Cleveland at #1 Palisades
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
#3 Newport Harbor at #2 Mater Dei, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#4 Long Beach Wilson vs. #1 Loyola, 6:30 p.m.
Oaks Christian vs. #3 Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#1 Servite vs. Redlands East Valley, 3:30 p.m.
#2 San Juan Hills vs. #3 Yorba Linda, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Bonita vs. #1 Thousand Oaks at Oaks Christian, 5 p.m.
#3 Troy vs. #2 Alta Loma at Upland, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
#1 Long Beach Poly vs. #4 Portola at Heritage Park (Irvine), 8 p.m.
#2 Camarillo vs. Crespi at Harvard-Westlake, 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
#4 Downey vs. #1 Carpinteria at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.
#3 Buena vs. #2 Burbank at Glendale, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
#1 Crean Lutheran vs. #4 Westminster at Ocean View, 5 p.m.
#3 Ocean View vs. #2 Heritage at Lakeside, 5 p.m.
Notes: Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).
