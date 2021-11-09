High school boys’ water polo: City semifinal results and Southern Section semifinal schedule

#3 Ocean View vs. #2 Heritage at Lakeside, 5 p.m.

#1 Crean Lutheran vs. #4 Westminster at Ocean View, 5 p.m.

#3 Buena vs. #2 Burbank at Glendale, 5 p.m.

#4 Downey vs. #1 Carpinteria at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

#2 Camarillo vs. Crespi at Harvard-Westlake, 2:30 p.m.

#1 Long Beach Poly vs. #4 Portola at Heritage Park (Irvine), 8 p.m.

#3 Troy vs. #2 Alta Loma at Upland, 5 p.m.

Bonita vs. #1 Thousand Oaks at Oaks Christian, 5 p.m.

