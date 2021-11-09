Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: City semifinal results and Southern Section semifinal schedule

By Times staff
BOYS’ WATER POLO

CITY

Semifinals, Monday

Palisades 17, Eagle Rock 8

Cleveland 20, Birmingham 19 (OT)

Championship, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#2 Cleveland at #1 Palisades

BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

#3 Newport Harbor at #2 Mater Dei, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#4 Long Beach Wilson vs. #1 Loyola, 6:30 p.m.

Oaks Christian vs. #3 Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#1 Servite vs. Redlands East Valley, 3:30 p.m.

#2 San Juan Hills vs. #3 Yorba Linda, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Bonita vs. #1 Thousand Oaks at Oaks Christian, 5 p.m.

#3 Troy vs. #2 Alta Loma at Upland, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

#1 Long Beach Poly vs. #4 Portola at Heritage Park (Irvine), 8 p.m.

#2 Camarillo vs. Crespi at Harvard-Westlake, 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

#4 Downey vs. #1 Carpinteria at Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

#3 Buena vs. #2 Burbank at Glendale, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

#1 Crean Lutheran vs. #4 Westminster at Ocean View, 5 p.m.

#3 Ocean View vs. #2 Heritage at Lakeside, 5 p.m.

Notes: Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine).

High School Sports

