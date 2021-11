High school football: City and Southern Section playoff schedule

Heritage Christian (5-5) vs. Arlington (3-8) at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Rosemead (6-5) vs. Woodbridge (4-7) at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Northwood (6-5) vs. Riverside Poly (7-4) at King, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago (8-3) vs. Torrance (6-4) at Zamperini Field (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan (6-5) vs. Granite Hills (8-3) at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Village Christian (9-1) vs. Twentynine Palms (8-1) at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

Palmdale (7-3) vs. Covina (8-3) at Covina District Field, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Kaiser (5-5) at Northview (5-6) at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony (7-4) vs. Katella (6-5) at Glover Stadium (Anaheim), 7 p.m.

Buena (8-3) vs. El Dorado (8-3) at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias (9-2) vs. Rio Hondo Prep (10-1) at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Aquinas (6-5) vs. Leuzinger (7-4) at Lawndale, 7 p.m.

Pasadena (8-2) vs. La Mirada (6-4) at Excelsior Adult School, 7 p.m.

Chino Hills (6-5) vs. Summit (9-2) at Miller, 7 p.m.

Lawndale (7-3) vs, La Serna (9-2) at California, 7 p.m.

Bonita (9-2) vs. Cypress (9-2) at Western, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Orange Lutheran (7-4) vs. Corona del Mar (9-2) at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Edison (8-3) vs. Inglewood (9-0) at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

#6 Santa Margarita (6-4) vs. #3 Servite (8-2) at Orange Coast College, 7:30 p.m.

#8 Norco (8-2) vs. #1 Mater Dei (8-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

#7 New Designs Watts (5-4) at #2 San Fernando (3-6)

