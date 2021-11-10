Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Westlake 14, Irvine University 4

Peninsula 13, Mira Costa 5

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

La Canada 9, Laguna Beach 9 (La Canada wins on games, 83-73)

San Marino 9, Huntington Beach 9 (San Marino wins on games, 76-63)

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Foothill 12, Trabuco Hills 6

JSerra 13, Campbell Hall 5

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Tesoro 12, Whitney 6

Sunny Hills 12, Mayfield 6

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

San Dimas 12, Westminster La Quinta 6

Long Beach Poly 11, Geffen 7

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Apple Valley 14, Katella 4

Northview 12, El Rancho 6

Championships, Friday at Claremont Club

Open Division: #1 Westlake vs. #2 Peninsula, 11:15 a.m.

Division 1: La Canada vs. #2 San Marino, 11:30 a.m.

Division 2: #1 Foothill vs. #3 JSerra, 11:00 a.m.

Division 3: #1 Tesoro vs. #2 Sunny Hills, 1:00 p.m.

Division 4: San Dimas vs. Long Beach Poly, 1:30 p.m.

Division 5: Apple Valley vs. Northview, 1:15 p.m.

