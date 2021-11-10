High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Westlake 14, Irvine University 4
Peninsula 13, Mira Costa 5
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
La Canada 9, Laguna Beach 9 (La Canada wins on games, 83-73)
San Marino 9, Huntington Beach 9 (San Marino wins on games, 76-63)
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Foothill 12, Trabuco Hills 6
JSerra 13, Campbell Hall 5
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Tesoro 12, Whitney 6
Sunny Hills 12, Mayfield 6
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
San Dimas 12, Westminster La Quinta 6
Long Beach Poly 11, Geffen 7
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Apple Valley 14, Katella 4
Northview 12, El Rancho 6
Championships, Friday at Claremont Club
Open Division: #1 Westlake vs. #2 Peninsula, 11:15 a.m.
Division 1: La Canada vs. #2 San Marino, 11:30 a.m.
Division 2: #1 Foothill vs. #3 JSerra, 11:00 a.m.
Division 3: #1 Tesoro vs. #2 Sunny Hills, 1:00 p.m.
Division 4: San Dimas vs. Long Beach Poly, 1:30 p.m.
Division 5: Apple Valley vs. Northview, 1:15 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.