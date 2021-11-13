High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section championship results
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
Championships, Saturday
Open Division: Newport Harbor 12, Huntington Beach 7
Division 1: Loyola 9, Oaks Christian 7
Division 2: Yorba Linda 5, Redlands East Valley 4 (OT)
Division 3: Alta Loma 12, Thousand Oaks 7
Division 4: Long Beach Poly 14, Crespi 11
Division 5: Carpinteria 12, Burbank 9
Division 6: Crean Lutheran 12, Ocean View 9
