High school girls’ tennis: Southern California Regional pairings

By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL at Claremont Club

Quarterfinals, Friday

Westlake vs. Bakersfield Garces, 11:15 a.m.

San Diego Westview vs. Mira Costa, 11:15 a.m.

Peninsula vs. Harvard-Westlake, 12:45 p.m.

San Diego Canyon Crest vs. Palisades, 12:45 p.m.

Notes; Semifinals, Friday, 2:15 and 3:45 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

