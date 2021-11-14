High school girls’ tennis: Southern California Regional pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL at Claremont Club
Quarterfinals, Friday
Westlake vs. Bakersfield Garces, 11:15 a.m.
San Diego Westview vs. Mira Costa, 11:15 a.m.
Peninsula vs. Harvard-Westlake, 12:45 p.m.
San Diego Canyon Crest vs. Palisades, 12:45 p.m.
Notes; Semifinals, Friday, 2:15 and 3:45 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
