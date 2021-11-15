Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section playoff schedule

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Friday

#5 Birmingham (6-5) at #1 Wilmington Banning (8-1). 7 p.m.

#3 Palisades (11-0) at #2 San Pedro (9-1). 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Friday

#13 Canoga Park (7-4) vs. #1 Dorsey (10-2) at Rancho Cienega Park. 7 p.m.

#3 Reseda (9-2) at #2 Venice (6-3). 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Friday

#4 Westchester (4-7) at #1 El Camino Real (4-7), 4 p.m.

#3 Los Angeles Hamilton (8-3) #2 Fairfax (5-5), 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Friday

#4 Narbonne (2-8) at #1 Taft (5-7). 4 p.m.

#3 Panorama (7-5) at #2 San Fernando (4-6). 4 p.m.

Notes: Championships, Nov. 26-27.

EIGHT-MAN

Championship, Saturday

#1 North Valley Military (8-2) vs. #2 Sotomayor (6-2) at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Mater Dei (9-0) at #4 Corona Centennial (11-0), 7 p.m.

#3 Servite (9-2) at #2 St. John Bosco (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Friday

Alemany (7-3) vs. Inglewood (10-0) at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran (8-4) vs. Sierra Canyon (7-4), site/time TBD

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Friday

Apple Valley (9-3) at Eastvale Roosevelt (8-4), 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra (7-4) at Etiwanda (12-0), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Friday

Cypress (10-2) vs. Long Beach Poly (9-3) at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

La Serna (10-2) at St. Francis (9-2), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Friday

Chino Hills (7-5) at Valencia (6-4), 7 p.m.

El Modena (8-4) at Oaks Christian (6-6), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Friday

Temecula Valley (9-3) at Camarillo (8-4), 7 p.m.

Dominguez (10-2) at Newport Harbor (5-7), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Friday

Pasadena (9-2) at Aquinas (7-5), 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias (10-2) at Mira Costa (7-5), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 8

Semifinals, Friday

Highland (10-2) at Serrano (9-3), 7 p.m.

Buena (9-3) at Silverado (7-5), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 9

Semifinals, Friday

Claremont (7-5) at St. Margaret’s (8-4), 7 p.m.

Ventura (7-4) at Colony (5-6), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 10

Semifinals, Friday

St. Anthony (8-4) at Salesian (9-3), 7 p.m.

Northview (6-6) at Palmdale (8-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 11

Semifinals, Friday

Twentynine Palms (9-1) at Long Beach Jordan (7-5), 7 p.m.

Northwood (7-5) at Vista del Lago (9-3), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 12

Semifinals, Friday

Compton (6-5) at Tahquitz (6-4), 7 p.m.

Woodbridge (5-7) at Quartz Hill (6-4), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 13

Semifinals, Friday

South Pasadena (7-5) at Montclair (8-4), 7 p.m.

Arlington (4-8) vs. Anaheim (8-4) at Glover Stadium (Anaheim), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 14

Semifinals, Friday

Indian Springs (5-5) at Rialto (6-6), 7 p.m.

Loara (6-6) vs. Alhambra (6-6) at Moor Field, 7:30 p.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 19. Championships, Nov. 26-27.

8-MAN FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Championship, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Grace Brethren (7-2) vs. Cate (8-1) at Carpenteria

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Friday or Saturday

CSDR (11-0) vs. Avalon (7-2) at Machado Field (Avalon), Friday, 5 p.m.

Coast Union (9-2) at Faith Baptist (8-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Notes: Championship, Nov. 26 or 27.

