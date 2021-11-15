High school football: City and Southern Section playoff schedule

CSDR (11-0) vs. Avalon (7-2) at Machado Field (Avalon), Friday, 5 p.m.

#4 Grace Brethren (7-2) vs. Cate (8-1) at Carpenteria

Loara (6-6) vs. Alhambra (6-6) at Moor Field, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington (4-8) vs. Anaheim (8-4) at Glover Stadium (Anaheim), 7 p.m.

Cypress (10-2) vs. Long Beach Poly (9-3) at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Alemany (7-3) vs. Inglewood (10-0) at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

#1 North Valley Military (8-2) vs. #2 Sotomayor (6-2) at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

#13 Canoga Park (7-4) vs. #1 Dorsey (10-2) at Rancho Cienega Park. 7 p.m.

