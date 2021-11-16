Bishop Montgomery shows off potential in opening girls’ basketball win

When your high school basketball coach is also the head coach of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, you make sure you perform at your best. Noelle Quinn missed Bishop Montgomery’s season opener on Tuesday night against Harvard-Westlake for a scouting trip, but two of her players, 6-foot-2 senior Chlole Williams and freshman guard Jordin Blackman, would have made her proud.

Williams scored 23 points and Blackmin had 12 points in Bishop Montgomery’s 68-29 win over host Harvard-Westlake.

Assistant Raymond Garnett ran the team in Quinn’s absence, something that could be common this season as Quinn’s main priority continues to be working for the Storm, but she has been at practices and intends to be at Saturday’s game against Sierra Canyon.

Sports Noelle Quinn returns home on new journey as Storm coach Noelle Quinn’s L.A. roots have been a major influence during her rise to head coach of the Storm, who play their next two games against the Sparks.

Advertisement

Williams, who signed with Tulsa this week, said learning from Quinn has been something she cherishes.

“She motives me,” Williams said. “She’s coaching where we want to be.”

The 14-year-old Blackman showed no signs of feeling pressure in her first high school game and projects as a standout in the coming years.

Windward 68, Buena Park 30: Senior Maya Stokes finished 15 points for the Wildcats.

Boys’ basketball

Oak Park 78, Valley Christian 77: Sophomore point guard Seshsha Henderson finished with 33 points and Dante Calhoun made a buzzer beater in overtime for the 2-0 Eagles.

Damien 59, El Dorado 17: Senior Spivey Word had 21 points for Damien.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 70, Granada Hills 45: Dusty Stromer scored 16 points in his return to high school basketball and Creighton signee Ben Shtolzberg had 12 points for the Knights.

Loyola 79, Castaic 41: Jonas de Krassel had 12 points for the Cubs.

St. Francis 82, Dorsey 16: Buckley DeJardin scored 13 points.

Narbonne 57, Lawndale 52: Andrew Gill led the 2-0 Gauchos with 19 points.

Bishop Montgomery 77, South East 24: Will Smith had 21 points and Christian Jones 19.

Heritage Christian 77, Valencia 52: Barrington Hargress, a transfer from Ribet, scored 14 points.

Orange Lutheran 81, El Toro 63: The Lancers improved to 2-0. Seth Brown had 21 points, Blake Brewer 15 and Cannon Potter 13.

Calabasas 72, Chaminade 62: Gavin Murphy had 30 points and Peter Gray 19 for Calabasas. Coltrane Marchand scored 22 points for Chaminade.

Santa Clarita Christian 70, Brentwood 64: Jaden Tengan scored 27 points for Santa Clarita Christian.

St. Bonaventure 47, Foothill Tech 37: Dylan Benner finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.