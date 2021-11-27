Prep basketball roundup: Santa Margarita improves to 5-0
Santa Margarita is off to a 5-0 start in high school boys’ basketball after a 67-38 win over Santa Barbara on Friday night.
Jack Heberle finished with 16 points.
Windward 82, Crenshaw 46: The Wildcats won the Price tournament behind a balanced scoring attack that featured 17 points from Nasir Luna, 14 from Gavin Hightower, 12 from Troy Jones and 11 from Elijah Gelin.
Thousand Oaks 59, Brentwood 48: The Lancers won the non-league game.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 107, Knight 41: Dusty Stromer had 22 points.
Duncanville 75, Corona Centennial 70: In Texas, the Huskies were beaten. Ron Holland scored 28 points for Duncanville.
Crespi 48, La Canada 40: Josh Montiano finished with 20 points.
Canyon Country Canyon 72, La Salle 46: Matt Heyne scored 17 points and Brandon Boldroff 14.
Westlake 63, Newbury Park 55: River Ortiz scored 15 points for the Warriors, who are 3-0.
Girls’ basketball
Windward 71, West Torrance 35: Skye Belker scored 24 points and Maya Stokes 18 at the Redondo Union tournament.
Rosary 57, Viewpoint 33: It was victory No. 500 for coach Richard Yoon. Kaylee Byon had 24 points, 12 assists and five rebounds.
