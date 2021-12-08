Fairfax sophomore Jaden Hubbard delivers six threes in win over Westchester

The Fairfax High gym is beloved by three-point shooters. From Lonzo Ball to Josh Shipp to Jemarl Baker, shooters have walked into the gym and lit up the nets from long range through the years.

On Wednesday night, in the resumption of the Fairfax-Westchester basketball rivalry, sophomore Jaden Hubbard delivered a shooting performance that will get more than an asterisk in gym history. He made six threes and finished with 18 points to lead Fairfax past Westchester 61-45 to put the Lions on an early positive path in the Western League.

“He’s a really good shooter,” coach Reggie Morris Jr. said.

Hubbard struggled at times on Saturday when he was trying to shoot threes in a nonleague game at Staples Center.

Ervin Lukaya three. Fairfax has come back from down 12-2 to take 13-12 lead over Westchester. pic.twitter.com/Q2hMW1Xe4u — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2021

“I didn’t shoot well,” he said. “It was the biggest stage I’ve played on. Tonight I was comfortable. It’s my home.”

Fairfax (2-2, 1-0) fell behind 12-2 at the outset, then scored the next 13 points. Ervin Lukaya contributed 12 points and Tyler Bey 10. Westchester (3-3, 0-1), under first-year coach Dewitt Cotton, received 15 points from Jonathan Choyce and 14 from Angel Corona.

Hamilton 53, Palisades 48: The Yankees pulled off the Western League upset. Joseph Kouame-Waldman had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Hamilton.

Roybal 85, Contreras 24: Tai Williams scored 26 points for Roybal.

Chatsworth 45, Sun Valley Poly 37: Tim Lopez finished with 16 points for Chatsworth.

Grant 97, Verdugo Hills 54: The Lancers opened their season with an East Valley League win. Jeremiah Windham had 21 points for Grant.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 66, Edison 54: Zack Davidson led Mater Dei with 16 points.

Dominguez 80, Culver City 69: Isaac Sowell had 30 points and 20 rebounds for Dominguez.

Fairmont Prep 71, St. Anthony 56: Chol Deng finished with 26 points for Fairmont Prep.

Girls’ basketball

Camarillo 69, Buena 14: The unbeaten Scorpions received 33 points from Gabriela Jaquez.

Palisades 57, Hamilton 42: Finally at full strength, the Dolphins won the Western League game. Demoni Lagway scored 16 points and Sydney Meskin scored 15 points for Palisades.