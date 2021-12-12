Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. drives during a game against Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary.
Guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. of top-ranked Sierra Canyon drives during a game against Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 4 at Staples Center.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)

1. SIERRA CANYON (9-1); Headed to Hawaii this weekend (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); Quick trip to Arizona ended in victory (2)

3. DAMIEN (12-0); RJ Smith leads surging Spartans to Bosco tourney title (5)

Advertisement

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-1); Cameron Thrower is heating up (3)

5. MATER DEI (6-1); Knocked off Etiwanda to win CdM tourney title (8)

6. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); Next big game is Classic at Damien, Dec. 27 (7)

7. CROSSROADS (7-1); Coach Anthony Davis has surprise team rolling (NR)

8. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles stumbled with rare consecutive defeats (4)

9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (7-1); Barrington Hargress is playing well (9)

10. ST. BERNARD (7-0); Head to Las Vegas for tournament (10)

11. COLONY (7-0); 6-7 Jaden Henley committed to Minnesota (11)

12. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); Dusty Stromer makes all-tournament (6)

13. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Face San Gabriel Academy on Saturday (12)

14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-2); Freshmen making major contributions (14)

15. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-0); Headed to Arizona for tournament (16)

16. TAFT (8-1); Still looking like City Section title favorite (15)

17. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); Jeremy Dent-Smith is off to fast start (NR)

18. WEST RANCH (5-2); Another strong week for Andrew Meadow (13)

19. RIVERSIDE POLY (9-1); Young team keeps getting better (19)

20. ST. ANTHONY (5-2); Big week for Jaayden Bush (17)

21. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-1); Hosts Fairmont Prep on Thursday (18)

22. ANAHEIM CANYON (9-2); At Claremont on Tuesday (24)

23. MIRA COSTA (11-1); At Claremont on Wednesday (25)

24. VIEWPOINT (7-2); At Calabasas on Thursday (21)

25. LOYOLA (10-1); Cubs have top guard in Jalen Cox (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement