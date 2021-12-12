The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings

25. LOYOLA (10-1); Cubs have top guard in Jalen Cox (NR)

24. VIEWPOINT (7-2); At Calabasas on Thursday (21)

23. MIRA COSTA (11-1); At Claremont on Wednesday (25)

22. ANAHEIM CANYON (9-2); At Claremont on Tuesday (24)

19. RIVERSIDE POLY (9-1); Young team keeps getting better (19)

18. WEST RANCH (5-2); Another strong week for Andrew Meadow (13)

17. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); Jeremy Dent-Smith is off to fast start (NR)

16. TAFT (8-1); Still looking like City Section title favorite (15)

15. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-0); Headed to Arizona for tournament (16)

10. ST. BERNARD (7-0); Head to Las Vegas for tournament (10)

9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (7-1); Barrington Hargress is playing well (9)

6. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); Next big game is Classic at Damien, Dec. 27 (7)

5. MATER DEI (6-1); Knocked off Etiwanda to win CdM tourney title (8)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-1); Cameron Thrower is heating up (3)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); Quick trip to Arizona ended in victory (2)

1. SIERRA CANYON (9-1); Headed to Hawaii this weekend (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. of top-ranked Sierra Canyon drives during a game against Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 4 at Staples Center.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.