The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)
1. SIERRA CANYON (13-1); Ramel Lloyd is tourney MVP in Hawaii (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); Top seed in Classic at Damien (2)
3. DAMIEN (14-0); Coach Mike LeDuc has reached 1,000 wins (3)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-1); COVID-19 pause this week (4)
5. ROLLING HILLS PREP (10-0); It’s final exam time at Classic at Damien (5)
6. CREAN LUTHERAN (7-0); Sophomore Vyctorius Miller earns MVP honor (17)
7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (9-2); Zack Davidson is delivering (6)
8. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles have practiced a lot, which means beware (8)
9. COLONY (11-0); Won Monrovia tournament title (10)
10. RIVERSIDE POLY (14-1); Only loss was to Damien (16)
11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); Will Smith is MVP at Mission Prep (19)
12. ST. BERNARD (8-3); Playing in Classic at Damien (9)
13. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); Classic at Damien this week (11)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (11-0); Will be tested in San Diego (12)
15. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-2); Freshman Elzie Harrington keeps delivering (13)
16. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (11-2); Runner-up at Mission Prep (8)
17. TAFT (9-1); Next month will determine if improvement continues (15)
18. GARDENA SERRA (9-3); Won own tournament title (20)
19. CROSSROADS (9-4); Getting ready for Sierra Canyon (18)
20. ANAHEIM CANYON (11-2); Play Rancho Verde on Monday (22)
21. MIRA COSTA (12-1); Mustangs play well as a team (23)
22. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-2); Loss to Pasadena (14)
23. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); On COVID pause (21)
24. WINDWARD (12-1); Freshmen keep stepping up (NR)
25. WEST RANCH (8-5); Tough schedule will pay off (24)
