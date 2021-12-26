Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)

1. SIERRA CANYON (13-1); Ramel Lloyd is tourney MVP in Hawaii (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); Top seed in Classic at Damien (2)

3. DAMIEN (14-0); Coach Mike LeDuc has reached 1,000 wins (3)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-1); COVID-19 pause this week (4)

5. ROLLING HILLS PREP (10-0); It’s final exam time at Classic at Damien (5)

6. CREAN LUTHERAN (7-0); Sophomore Vyctorius Miller earns MVP honor (17)

7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (9-2); Zack Davidson is delivering (6)

8. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles have practiced a lot, which means beware (8)

9. COLONY (11-0); Won Monrovia tournament title (10)

10. RIVERSIDE POLY (14-1); Only loss was to Damien (16)

11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); Will Smith is MVP at Mission Prep (19)

12. ST. BERNARD (8-3); Playing in Classic at Damien (9)

13. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); Classic at Damien this week (11)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (11-0); Will be tested in San Diego (12)

15. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-2); Freshman Elzie Harrington keeps delivering (13)

16. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (11-2); Runner-up at Mission Prep (8)

17. TAFT (9-1); Next month will determine if improvement continues (15)

18. GARDENA SERRA (9-3); Won own tournament title (20)

19. CROSSROADS (9-4); Getting ready for Sierra Canyon (18)

20. ANAHEIM CANYON (11-2); Play Rancho Verde on Monday (22)

21. MIRA COSTA (12-1); Mustangs play well as a team (23)

22. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-2); Loss to Pasadena (14)

23. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); On COVID pause (21)

24. WINDWARD (12-1); Freshmen keep stepping up (NR)

25. WEST RANCH (8-5); Tough schedule will pay off (24)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

