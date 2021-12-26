The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

25. WEST RANCH (8-5); Tough schedule will pay off (24)

24. WINDWARD (12-1); Freshmen keep stepping up (NR)

21. MIRA COSTA (12-1); Mustangs play well as a team (23)

19. CROSSROADS (9-4); Getting ready for Sierra Canyon (18)

17. TAFT (9-1); Next month will determine if improvement continues (15)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (11-0); Will be tested in San Diego (12)

13. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); Classic at Damien this week (11)

12. ST. BERNARD (8-3); Playing in Classic at Damien (9)

11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); Will Smith is MVP at Mission Prep (19)

10. RIVERSIDE POLY (14-1); Only loss was to Damien (16)

8. ETIWANDA (8-2); Eagles have practiced a lot, which means beware (8)

5. ROLLING HILLS PREP (10-0); It’s final exam time at Classic at Damien (5)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); Top seed in Classic at Damien (2)

1. SIERRA CANYON (13-1); Ramel Lloyd is tourney MVP in Hawaii (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Sierra Canyon’s Ramel Lloyd Jr. drives in front of St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Ramar Pryor on Dec. 4 at Staples Center.

