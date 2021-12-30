Coronavirus health and safety protocols start to impact high school sports

It was a week of uncertainty for high school sports in Southern California, with teams at all levels dealing with health and safety protocols because of a surge in coronavirus. Somehow, someway, officials for the Damien basketball tournament made the most of an unpredictable situation that saw more than 40 teams from an original group of 88 drop out by Day 4.

“I think we’ve done as good as we possibly could following all the protocols,” Damien coach Mike LeDuc said.

Thursday’s championship game in the Platinum Division was called off after Riverside Poly pulled out because of COVID protocols. Another tournament finalist, Long Beach Poly, also couldn’t play. Corona Centennial, the other Platinum finalist, ended up playing Crean Lutheran, the finalist from the Gold Division.

Getting in four games this week was an accomplishment in itself. And completing the tournament had coaches offering praise to Damien, because tournament officials were able to match up teams quickly and effectively when other schools couldn’t play for safety reasons or a positive test.

Advertisement

South Pasadena canceled all the remaining games in its tournament Thursday. Oak Park and Oak Hills joined Riverside Poly and Long Beach Poly in not playing their final games of the Damien tournament. Even girls’ water polo was affected, with Santa Ana Mater Dei pulling out of a tournament in Orange County.

Next week, league play begins for a number of teams and already postponements are being announced. Athletic directors might have to return to the mode of the 2020-21 season when they were busy rescheduling games and officials on a weekly basis depending on test results. Public and private schools will have to adjust schedules based on school and county protocol requirements.

“Every school is going to test,” LeDuc said. “I think if you meet the protocols, you’re probably going to play.”

Damien 61, Utah American Fork 58: The Spartans (16-1) received 25 points from Spivey Word.

Sheldon 61, St. John Bosco 59: The Braves dropped the Damien tournament game.

Rolling Hills Prep 63, San Joaquin Memorial 55: Benny Gealer had 19 points and eight assists and Kenny Manzi had 18 points for 13-1 Rolling Hills Prep.

Utah Lone Peak 67, Santa Clarita Christian 62: Jaden Tengan had 28 points for Santa Clarita Christian.

Girls’ basketball

Camarillo 49, Hamilton 27: The Scorpions (17-0) won the West Coast Holiday Festival championship behind Gabriela Jaquez, who scored 30 points.

Bishop Alemany 54, Moreau Catholic 50: The Warriors (8-3) received 14 points from Alondra Lizama.

Girls’ water polo

Laguna Beach 10, Newport Harbor 9: Ava Knepper scored four goals and Lexi Parness had three to help No. 1-ranked Laguna Beach win the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup championship in overtime. Earlier, Laguna Beach defeated Foothill 8-7.