The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

23. WINDWARD (12-1); vs. El Camino Real on Thursday (24)

16. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (11-2); vs. Village Christian on Tuesday (16)

14. St. JOHN BOSCO (12-5); Braves are ready to make Trinity League title bid (15)

Camarillo basketball standout Gabriela Jaquez will follow in her brother’s footsteps by playing for UCLA while taking pride in their Mexican heritage.

12. ST. BERNARD (9-3); Guard Tyler Rolison keeps picking up offers (12)

11. ETIWANDA (10-4); Showdown with Damien on Tuesday (8)

10. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); Big game on Wednesday vs. St. Bernard (11)

9. COLONY (13-1); Jaden Henley is good pickup for Minnesota (9)

7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (13-1); Kenny Manzi is coming through (5)

6. CREAN LUTHERAN (10-1); Looking like Open Division team (6)

5. DAMIEN (17-1); Spivey Word has become standout (3)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-1); League showdown with SO Notre Dame on Friday (4)

2. SIERRA CANYON (14-1); Schedule has not been challenging (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Corona Centennial’s Jared McCain of dribbles against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.