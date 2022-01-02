The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (12-1); Donovan Dent led team to Damien tourney championship (2)
2. SIERRA CANYON (14-1); Schedule has not been challenging (1)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-1); League showdown with SO Notre Dame on Friday (4)
4. RIVERSIDE POLY (16-1); Three freshmen starters playing great (10)
5. DAMIEN (17-1); Spivey Word has become standout (3)
6. CREAN LUTHERAN (10-1); Looking like Open Division team (6)
7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (13-1); Kenny Manzi is coming through (5)
8. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (13-2); Coach Gary McKnight passes 1,200 career wins (7)
9. COLONY (13-1); Jaden Henley is good pickup for Minnesota (9)
10. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); Big game on Wednesday vs. St. Bernard (11)
11. ETIWANDA (10-4); Showdown with Damien on Tuesday (8)
12. ST. BERNARD (9-3); Guard Tyler Rolison keeps picking up offers (12)
13. SANTA MARGARITA (11-0); Trinity League play begins (14)
14. St. JOHN BOSCO (12-5); Braves are ready to make Trinity League title bid (15)
15. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-3); Ben Shtolzberg returns on Wednesday (13)
16. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (11-2); vs. Village Christian on Tuesday (16)
17. TAFT (9-1); Face Santa Clarita Christian on Saturday (17)
18. GARDENA SERRA (13-4); Ready for Del Rey League (18)
19. CROSSROADS (9-4); Begin Gold Coast League (19)
20. ANAHEIM CANYON (14-3); Play San Gabriel Academy on Monday (20)
21. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); Del Rey League play beckons (23)
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (16-2); Junior guard Shadale Knight is a star (NR)
23. WINDWARD (12-1); vs. El Camino Real on Thursday (24)
24. FOOTHILL (14-1); Won division in San Diego tourney (NR)
25. GREAT OAK (14-2); Making steady progress (NR)
