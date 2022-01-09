The Times’ high school basketball rankings: Centennial still No. 1
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-1); Junior Devin Williams is getting noticed (1)
2. SIERRA CANYON (12-1); Headed to Missouri this weekend (2)
3. RIVERSIDE POLY (17-1); Surprise Open Division team so far (4)
4. DAMIEN (17-1); Back to work this week after canceled games (5)
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-2); Upset loss to S.O. Notre Dame (3)
6. CREAN LUTHERAN (12-1) Vyctorius Miller picks up USC offer (6)
7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (13-1) Benny Gealer makes this team go (7)
8. MATER DEI (15-2); Zack Davidson continues to deliver big games (8)
9. S.O. NOTRE DAME (15-3); Ben Shtolzberg regains scoring touch (15)
10. COLONY (13-1) Three games this week (9)
11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); vs. St. Bernard on Saturday (10)
12. ETIWANDA (10-4); vs. Chino Hills on Tuesday (11)
13. SANTA MARGARITA (12-0); Eagles keep finding ways to win (13)
14. ST. BERNARD (9-3); Del Rey League play begins (12)
15. GARDENA SERRA (13-4); Jeremy Dent-Smith having big season (18)
16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (12-6); Young players learning about Trinity League (14)
17. CROSSROADS (9-4); Junior Isaiah Chappell a player to watch (19)
18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (11-3); Malik Moore injury hurts Warriors (16)
19. TAFT (9-1); Face Santa Clarita Christian on Saturday (17)
20. ANAHEIM CANYON (16-3); Freshman Brandon Benjamin averaging 18.1 points (20)
21. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); COVID pause ends Wednesday (21)
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (17-2); vs. Etiwanda on Friday (22)
23. WINDWARD (13-1); Freshmen continue to come through (23)
24. FOOTHILL (16-1); Friday showdown with Anaheim Canyon (24)
25. GREAT OAK (15-2); vs. Vista Murrieta on Tuesday (25)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.