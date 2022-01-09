Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ high school basketball rankings: Centennial still No. 1

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-1); Junior Devin Williams is getting noticed (1)

2. SIERRA CANYON (12-1); Headed to Missouri this weekend (2)

Advertisement

3. RIVERSIDE POLY (17-1); Surprise Open Division team so far (4)

4. DAMIEN (17-1); Back to work this week after canceled games (5)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-2); Upset loss to S.O. Notre Dame (3)

6. CREAN LUTHERAN (12-1) Vyctorius Miller picks up USC offer (6)

7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (13-1) Benny Gealer makes this team go (7)

8. MATER DEI (15-2); Zack Davidson continues to deliver big games (8)

9. S.O. NOTRE DAME (15-3); Ben Shtolzberg regains scoring touch (15)

10. COLONY (13-1) Three games this week (9)

11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); vs. St. Bernard on Saturday (10)

12. ETIWANDA (10-4); vs. Chino Hills on Tuesday (11)

13. SANTA MARGARITA (12-0); Eagles keep finding ways to win (13)

14. ST. BERNARD (9-3); Del Rey League play begins (12)

15. GARDENA SERRA (13-4); Jeremy Dent-Smith having big season (18)

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (12-6); Young players learning about Trinity League (14)

17. CROSSROADS (9-4); Junior Isaiah Chappell a player to watch (19)

18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (11-3); Malik Moore injury hurts Warriors (16)

19. TAFT (9-1); Face Santa Clarita Christian on Saturday (17)

20. ANAHEIM CANYON (16-3); Freshman Brandon Benjamin averaging 18.1 points (20)

21. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); COVID pause ends Wednesday (21)

22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (17-2); vs. Etiwanda on Friday (22)

23. WINDWARD (13-1); Freshmen continue to come through (23)

24. FOOTHILL (16-1); Friday showdown with Anaheim Canyon (24)

25. GREAT OAK (15-2); vs. Vista Murrieta on Tuesday (25)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement