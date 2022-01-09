The Times’ high school basketball rankings: Centennial still No. 1

25. GREAT OAK (15-2); vs. Vista Murrieta on Tuesday (25)

23. WINDWARD (13-1); Freshmen continue to come through (23)

22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (17-2); vs. Etiwanda on Friday (22)

13. SANTA MARGARITA (12-0); Eagles keep finding ways to win (13)

12. ETIWANDA (10-4); vs. Chino Hills on Tuesday (11)

11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); vs. St. Bernard on Saturday (10)

10. COLONY (13-1) Three games this week (9)

7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (13-1) Benny Gealer makes this team go (7)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-2); Upset loss to S.O. Notre Dame (3)

4. DAMIEN (17-1); Back to work this week after canceled games (5)

3. RIVERSIDE POLY (17-1); Surprise Open Division team so far (4)

2. SIERRA CANYON (12-1); Headed to Missouri this weekend (2)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-1); Junior Devin Williams is getting noticed (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

