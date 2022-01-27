Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school wrestling: Southern Section dual-meet pairings

Corona del Mar's Dylan Wood, left, drops Western's Juan Orozco-Garcia during a match.
(Kevin Chang / Daily Pilot)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

WRESTLING

BOYS’ SOUTHERN SECTION DUAL-MEET CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION 1

Saturday at Temecula Valley

Advertisement

Semifinals, 11 a.m.

#1 Temecula Valley vs. #4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

#2 St. John Bosco vs. #3 Palm Desert

NOTE : Championship, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION 2

Saturday at Villa Park

First round, 11 a.m.

Hesperia vs. #1 Corona Centennial

Yucaipa vs. Walnut

Carter vs. Villa Park

#4 Paloma Valley vs. Costa Mesa

#3 Esperanza vs. Vista Murrieta

Laguna Hills vs. Servite

Warren vs. Etiwanda

#2 Northview vs. Yorba Linda

DIVISION 3

Saturday at Victor Valley

First round, 11 a.m.

#1 San Clemente, bye

Santa Fe vs. Camarillo

San Marcos vs. Ramona

Ventura vs. #4 Chaminade

#3 Victor Valley vs. Buena

Hillcrest vs. West Valley

Royal vs. Aliso Niguel

#2 Bishop Amat, bye

DIVISION 4

Saturday at South Torrance

First round, 11 a.m.

#1 Millikan, bye

Lawndale vs. Pasadena Marshall

Cypress, bye

#4 La Canada, bye

#3 Redondo, bye

Indio vs. North Torrance/

Arroyo, bye

#2 South Torrance, bye

DIVISION 5

Saturday at Mayfair

First round, 11 a.m.

#1 Mayfair vs. Montclair

Highland vs. Elsinore

Segerstrom vs. Quartz Hill

#4 Sonora vs. Miller

#3 Chino vs. Fullerton

Anaheim Canyon vs. Norwalk

Riverside North vs. La Habra

#2 Westminster vs. Lancaster

DIVISION 6

Saturday at Western

First round, 11 a.m.

#1 Western vs. Riverside Notre Dame

San Gorgonio vs. Cerritos

Nordhoff vs. Newbury Park

Santa Rosa Academy vs. #4 Newport Harbor

#3 Thousand Oaks vs. Downey Calvary Chapel

Glenn vs. Bell Gardens

Heritage vs. Sierra Vista

#2 Corona del Mar vs. Pomona

NOTES

(Div. 2-6) : Quarterfinals, 3.p.m. (approx.); semifinals, 5 p.m.

(approx.). Championships, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at higher seed.

GIRLS’ SOUTHERN SECTION DUAL-MEET CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday at Northview

First round, 11 a.m.

#1 Northview, bye

Glenn vs. Schurr

San Clemente vs. Segerstrom

Shadow Hills vs. South El Monte

Hillcrest vs. Perris

Paloma Valley vs. Oxnard Pacifica

Walnut vs. Cypress

#4 Downey vs. Norco

Saturday at Bonita

#3 Corona, bye

La Canada vs. Palm Springs

Warren vs. Placentia Valencia

Canyon Springs vs. Rancho Cucamonga

El Toro vs. Villa Park

San Dimas vs. Hueneme

Carter vs. Norwalk

#2 Marina, bye

NOTES:

Second round, 3 p.m. (approx.); quarterfinals, 5.p.m. (approx.);

semifinals, 7 p.m. (approx.). Championship, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at

higher-seeded team.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement