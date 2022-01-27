High school wrestling: Southern Section dual-meet pairings
WRESTLING
BOYS’ SOUTHERN SECTION DUAL-MEET CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION 1
Saturday at Temecula Valley
Semifinals, 11 a.m.
#1 Temecula Valley vs. #4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
#2 St. John Bosco vs. #3 Palm Desert
NOTE : Championship, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION 2
Saturday at Villa Park
First round, 11 a.m.
Hesperia vs. #1 Corona Centennial
Yucaipa vs. Walnut
Carter vs. Villa Park
#4 Paloma Valley vs. Costa Mesa
#3 Esperanza vs. Vista Murrieta
Laguna Hills vs. Servite
Warren vs. Etiwanda
#2 Northview vs. Yorba Linda
DIVISION 3
Saturday at Victor Valley
First round, 11 a.m.
#1 San Clemente, bye
Santa Fe vs. Camarillo
San Marcos vs. Ramona
Ventura vs. #4 Chaminade
#3 Victor Valley vs. Buena
Hillcrest vs. West Valley
Royal vs. Aliso Niguel
#2 Bishop Amat, bye
DIVISION 4
Saturday at South Torrance
First round, 11 a.m.
#1 Millikan, bye
Lawndale vs. Pasadena Marshall
Cypress, bye
#4 La Canada, bye
#3 Redondo, bye
Indio vs. North Torrance/
Arroyo, bye
#2 South Torrance, bye
DIVISION 5
Saturday at Mayfair
First round, 11 a.m.
#1 Mayfair vs. Montclair
Highland vs. Elsinore
Segerstrom vs. Quartz Hill
#4 Sonora vs. Miller
#3 Chino vs. Fullerton
Anaheim Canyon vs. Norwalk
Riverside North vs. La Habra
#2 Westminster vs. Lancaster
DIVISION 6
Saturday at Western
First round, 11 a.m.
#1 Western vs. Riverside Notre Dame
San Gorgonio vs. Cerritos
Nordhoff vs. Newbury Park
Santa Rosa Academy vs. #4 Newport Harbor
#3 Thousand Oaks vs. Downey Calvary Chapel
Glenn vs. Bell Gardens
Heritage vs. Sierra Vista
#2 Corona del Mar vs. Pomona
NOTES
(Div. 2-6) : Quarterfinals, 3.p.m. (approx.); semifinals, 5 p.m.
(approx.). Championships, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at higher seed.
GIRLS’ SOUTHERN SECTION DUAL-MEET CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Northview
First round, 11 a.m.
#1 Northview, bye
Glenn vs. Schurr
San Clemente vs. Segerstrom
Shadow Hills vs. South El Monte
Hillcrest vs. Perris
Paloma Valley vs. Oxnard Pacifica
Walnut vs. Cypress
#4 Downey vs. Norco
Saturday at Bonita
#3 Corona, bye
La Canada vs. Palm Springs
Warren vs. Placentia Valencia
Canyon Springs vs. Rancho Cucamonga
El Toro vs. Villa Park
San Dimas vs. Hueneme
Carter vs. Norwalk
#2 Marina, bye
NOTES:
Second round, 3 p.m. (approx.); quarterfinals, 5.p.m. (approx.);
semifinals, 7 p.m. (approx.). Championship, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at
higher-seeded team.
