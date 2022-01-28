High school basketball: Thursday’s scores
BOYS
AGBU 60, Glendale Adventist 13
Animo De La Hoya 52, Stern 45
Arroyo 39, Rosemead 33
Bassett 61, La Puente 50
Bell Gardens 46, Keppel 43
CALS Early College 63, East College Prep 23
Carpinteria 54, Hueneme 29
Cate 65, Villanova Prep 49
Chaffey 70, Ontario 33
Collins 59, Environmental Science/Tech 12
Da Vinci 66, Compton Early College 50
Edgewood 72, Ganesha 18
Etiwanda 49, Chino Hills 30
Foothill Tech 70, Laguna Blanca 56
Grand Terrace 62, Fontana 61
Grove 51, Crossroads Christian 42
Jurupa Hills 73, Rim of the World 42
Kaiser 62, Bloomington 51
La Serna 58, Santa Fe 55
Larchmont 65, Community Charter 56
Long Beach Poly 45, Compton 34
Los Angeles 80, Angelou 27
Montclair 63, Chino 56
New Designs University Park 120, USC Hybrid 40
Norte Vista 62, Ramona 51
Pacific Lutheran 58, Animo Leadership 46
Perris 75, Tahquitz 73
Pomona 66, Garey 43
Redlands Adventist 64, Mountain View Academy 44
San Bernardino 71, Rubidoux 61
Santa Rosa Academy 64, Nuview Bridge 41
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 82, Verbum Dei 41
Tarbut V’Torah 90, Samueli 22
Torres 64, Elizabeth 50
United Christian 51, Sherman Indian 32
GIRLS
Anaheim 80, Savanna 31
Animo De La Hoya 23, Stern 16
Bassett 56, La Puente 22
Beacon Hill 40, Pilgrim 31
Bravo 43, Marquez 24
Cerritos 62, Pioneer 54
Collins 36, Environmental Science/Tech 11
Da Vinci 44, Compton Early College 24
El Camino Real 52, Cleveland 37
Fontana 59, Grand Terrace 36
Garfield 66, Huntington Park 36
Granada Hills 46, Taft 38
Hart 52, Canyon Country Canyon 49
Hillcrest 64, La Sierra 21
Holy Martyrs 55, Archer 27
Indian Springs 45, Jurupa Valley 44
Keppel 61, Bell Gardens 33
Mary Star 68, St. Bernard 24
Mayfield 44, Chadwick 16
Mesrobian 56, New Harvest Christian 32
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 90, Newport Christian 35
Northridge 42, Vaughn 38
Ontario 26, Chaffey 19
Pilibos 53, Oakwood 45
Redlands Adventist 50, Mountain View Academy 26
Sacred Heart of Jesus 68, Holy Family 33
San Bernardino 62, Rubidoux 36
Santa Ana 50, Orange 33
St. Monica 55, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 41
View Park 51, Animo Watts 11
West Ranch 47, Glendale 40
West Torrance 45, Palisades 44
Xavier Prep 57, Yucca Valley 46
