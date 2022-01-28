Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Thursday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS

AGBU 60, Glendale Adventist 13

Animo De La Hoya 52, Stern 45

Arroyo 39, Rosemead 33

Bassett 61, La Puente 50

Bell Gardens 46, Keppel 43

CALS Early College 63, East College Prep 23

Carpinteria 54, Hueneme 29

Cate 65, Villanova Prep 49

Chaffey 70, Ontario 33

Collins 59, Environmental Science/Tech 12

Da Vinci 66, Compton Early College 50

Edgewood 72, Ganesha 18

Etiwanda 49, Chino Hills 30

Foothill Tech 70, Laguna Blanca 56

Grand Terrace 62, Fontana 61

Grove 51, Crossroads Christian 42

Jurupa Hills 73, Rim of the World 42

Kaiser 62, Bloomington 51

La Serna 58, Santa Fe 55

Larchmont 65, Community Charter 56

Long Beach Poly 45, Compton 34

Los Angeles 80, Angelou 27

Montclair 63, Chino 56

New Designs University Park 120, USC Hybrid 40

Norte Vista 62, Ramona 51

Pacific Lutheran 58, Animo Leadership 46

Perris 75, Tahquitz 73

Pomona 66, Garey 43

Redlands Adventist 64, Mountain View Academy 44

San Bernardino 71, Rubidoux 61

Santa Rosa Academy 64, Nuview Bridge 41

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 82, Verbum Dei 41

Tarbut V’Torah 90, Samueli 22

Torres 64, Elizabeth 50

United Christian 51, Sherman Indian 32

GIRLS

Anaheim 80, Savanna 31

Animo De La Hoya 23, Stern 16

Bassett 56, La Puente 22

Beacon Hill 40, Pilgrim 31

Bravo 43, Marquez 24

Cerritos 62, Pioneer 54

Collins 36, Environmental Science/Tech 11

Da Vinci 44, Compton Early College 24

El Camino Real 52, Cleveland 37

Fontana 59, Grand Terrace 36

Garfield 66, Huntington Park 36

Granada Hills 46, Taft 38

Hart 52, Canyon Country Canyon 49

Hillcrest 64, La Sierra 21

Holy Martyrs 55, Archer 27

Indian Springs 45, Jurupa Valley 44

Keppel 61, Bell Gardens 33

Mary Star 68, St. Bernard 24

Mayfield 44, Chadwick 16

Mesrobian 56, New Harvest Christian 32

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 90, Newport Christian 35

Northridge 42, Vaughn 38

Ontario 26, Chaffey 19

Pilibos 53, Oakwood 45

Redlands Adventist 50, Mountain View Academy 26

Sacred Heart of Jesus 68, Holy Family 33

San Bernardino 62, Rubidoux 36

Santa Ana 50, Orange 33

St. Monica 55, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 41

View Park 51, Animo Watts 11

West Ranch 47, Glendale 40

West Torrance 45, Palisades 44

Xavier Prep 57, Yucca Valley 46

