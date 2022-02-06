Advertisement
Corona Centennial, Etiwanda earn No. 1 seeds for Open Division boys, girls playoffs

PORTER RANCH, CA, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019 — Portrait of Bronny James.
Bronny James will try to help No. 2-seeded Sierra Canyon in the Open Division playoffs.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The Southern Section released the eight teams selected for the Open Division boys and girls basketball playoffs on Sunday night shortly after Torrance Bishop Montgomery earned its way into the boys’ tournament by winning the Del Rey League championship with a 47-44 win over Playa del Rey St. Bernard.

To no one’s surprise, Corona Centennial and Etiwanda were given the No. 1 seeds in boys and girls, respectively. They have been the top teams for much of the season. Etiwanda is unbeaten and Centennial has lost once.

The eight boys teams: No. 1 Centennial, No. 2 Sierra Canyon, No. 3 Harvard-Westlake, No. 4 Crean Lutheran, No. 5 Damien, No. 6 Santa Ana Mater Dei, No. 7 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, No. 8 Bishop Montgomery.

High School Sports

The eight girls teams: No. 1 Etiwanda, No. 2 Sierra Canyon, No. 3 Corona Centennial, No. 4 Mater Dei, No. 5 Rosary, No. 6 Orangewood Academy, No. 7 Bishop Montgomery, No. 8 Windward.

The remaining divisions will be announced on Tuesday. First-round boys’ games will be held Friday and the girls’ teams will open on Saturday at home sites. They will be broken up into two divisions of four teams each with the winners meeting for the title.

The Mission League is the only league with more than one team selected for boys with Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame. Sierra Canyon joins the league next season. Notre Dame made the biggest jump in a year’s time after failing to make the playoffs last season with a 5-11 record.

Sierra Canyon is coming off a 67-64 road victory in Illinois on Saturday night against 26-0 Glenbard West. Sierra Canyon lost in last season’s finale to Centennial.

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Friday, 7 p.m.
Pool A -- #8 Bishop Montgomery at #1 Corona Centennial, #5 Damien at #4 Crean Lutheran
Pool B -- #7 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Sierra Canyon, #6 Mater Dei at #3 Harvard-Westlake
Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
Pool A -- #5 Damien at #1 Corona Centennial, #8 Bishop Montgomery at #4 Crean Lutheran
Pool B -- #6 Mater Dei at #2 Sierra Canyon, #7 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #3 Harvard-Westlake
Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
Pool A -- #4 Crean Lutheran at #1 Corona Centennial, #8 Bishop Montgomery at #5 Damien
Pool B -- #3 Harvard-Westlake at #2 Sierra Canyon, #7 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #6 Mater Dei

NOTE: Championship, Feb. 25.

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Pool A -- #8 Windward at #1 Etiwanda, #5 Rosary at #4 Mater Dei
Pool B -- #7 Bishop Montgomery at #2 Sierra Canyon, #6 Orangewood Academy at #3 Corona Centennial
Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
Pool A -- #5 Rosary at #1 Etiwanda, #8 Windward at #4 Mater Dei
Pool B -- #6 Orangewood Academy at #2 Sierra Canyon, #7 Bishop Montgomery at #3 Corona Centennial
Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Pool A -- #4 Mater Dei at #1 Etiwanda, #8 Windward at #5 Rosary
Pool B -- #3 Corona Centennial at #2 Sierra Canyon, #7 Bishop Montgomery at #6 Orangewood Academy

NOTE: Championship, Feb. 26.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

