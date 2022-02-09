Palisades defeats Venice on buzzer beater that should not have counted

Venice and Palisades engaged in a back-and-forth overtime thriller on Wednesday in a Western League basketball game that had City Section Open Division implications.

Venice held a three-point lead in the final seconds of overtime. Palisades’ Bowdoin Brazell tied it with a three. Venice’s inbound pass was intercepted by Palisades’ Avery Lee, who made a shot inside the half-court line as the buzzer sounded for a 55-52 Palisades victory. Video of the shot indicates it wasn’t released before the buzzer sounded, but the officials counted it.

“It was a bad call. It happens,” Venice coach Dave Galley said.

The last shot by Palisades at the buzzer in OT. Clearly buzzer sounded before ball was released. Shouldn’t have counted. Venice’s first loss in league. pic.twitter.com/799MzR1SX0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 10, 2022

Venice (9-1) lost for the first time in league play. Palisades’ win probably clinches an Open Division playoff berth for the Dolphins. Venice will play Fairfax (8-0) on Friday at Fairfax to decide the league championship.

Brazell finished with 18 points for Palisades (10-8, 7-4), which also owns wins over Birmingham and Westchester this season. Tyler Hunt scored 20 points for Venice.

El Camino Real 57, Granada Hills 54: The Royals finished in a three-way tie for first place in the West Valley League with the victory. Ashton Eckert scored 22 points for Granada Hills. Cody Dukhovny had 16 points for ECR.