High School Sports

High school soccer: City boy’ soccer results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

Second round, Wednesday

El Camino Real 4, Fremont 0

Los Angeles Hamilton 3, Bell 2

South East 3, Wilmington Banning 0

Palisades 4, Marquez 3

Chavez 6, Foshay 1

San Fernando 2, Cleveland 1

Canoga Park 1, Los Angeles University 0

Birmingham 9, Locke 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 El Camino Real

#5 South East at #4 Palisades

#6 San Fernando at #3 Chavez

#10 Canoga Park at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION II

Second round, Wednesday

Arleta 4, Sotomayor 0

Taft 2, Los Angeles Kennedy 1

Carson 0, Angelou 0 (Carson advances on penalties, 7-6)

Narbonne 3, Rivera 0

San Pedro 2, Monroe 1

Granada Hills 2, Granada Hills Kennedy 0

Sun Valley Poly 3, Garfield 1

Panorama 2, Hollywood 1

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#17 Arleta at #9 Taft

#5 Carson at #4 Narbonne

#6 Granada Hills at #3 San Pedro

#10 Sun Valley Poly at #2 Panorama

DIVISION III

Second round, Wednesday

Stern 2, Eagle Rock 1 (OT)

Chatsworth 3, Bright Star 1

Gardena 5, Manual Arts 0

Elizabeth 1, Van Nuys 0

Franklin 3, Triumph 1

King/Drew 3, Torres 1

Legacy 2, Los Angeles CES 0

Reseda 3, USC Hybrid 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#17 Stern at #8 Chatsworth

#5 Gardena at #4 Elizabeth

#19 Franklin at #6 King/Drew

#10 Legacy at #2 Reseda

DIVISION IV

Second round, Wednesday

Animo Bunche 2, Middle College 1

Los Angeles Wilson 1, Alliance Neuwirth 0

Venice 4, Bravo 0

Annenberg 4, University Prep Value 1

Los Angeles 2, Los Angeles Jordan 2 (Los Angeles advances on penalties, 5-4)

North Hollywood 2, Port of Los Angeles 1

Westchester 2, East Valley 2 (Westchester advances on penalties, 3-2)

Animo Robinson 3, Maywood CES 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Wilson at #1 Animo Bunche

#20 Annenberg at #5 Venice

#6 North Hollywood at #3 Los Angeles

#10 Westchester at #2 Animo Robinson

DIVISION V

Second round, Wednesday

North Valley Military 4, Math/Science 1

Sun Valley Magnet 2, New West 1

Valor 3, Northridge 2

Roybal 5, Dymally 2

Sherman Oaks CES 2, Contreras 2 (Sherman Oaks CES advances on penalties, 7-6)

USC-Media Arts/Engineering def, Valley Arts/Sciences (forfeit)

Rise Kohyang 3, Larchmont 0

#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #2 Lakeview, score not reported

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 North Valley Military

#13 Roybal at #12 Valor

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #3 Sherman Oaks CES

#7 Rise Kohyang vs. #2 Lakeview/#18 Animo South Los Angeles winner

NOTES:

Semifinals, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26 (Div. I at

neutral sites TBA; other games hosted by higher seeds).

