High school soccer: City boy’ soccer results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
Second round, Wednesday
El Camino Real 4, Fremont 0
Los Angeles Hamilton 3, Bell 2
South East 3, Wilmington Banning 0
Palisades 4, Marquez 3
Chavez 6, Foshay 1
San Fernando 2, Cleveland 1
Canoga Park 1, Los Angeles University 0
Birmingham 9, Locke 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 El Camino Real
#5 South East at #4 Palisades
#6 San Fernando at #3 Chavez
#10 Canoga Park at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION II
Second round, Wednesday
Arleta 4, Sotomayor 0
Taft 2, Los Angeles Kennedy 1
Carson 0, Angelou 0 (Carson advances on penalties, 7-6)
Narbonne 3, Rivera 0
San Pedro 2, Monroe 1
Granada Hills 2, Granada Hills Kennedy 0
Sun Valley Poly 3, Garfield 1
Panorama 2, Hollywood 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#17 Arleta at #9 Taft
#5 Carson at #4 Narbonne
#6 Granada Hills at #3 San Pedro
#10 Sun Valley Poly at #2 Panorama
DIVISION III
Second round, Wednesday
Stern 2, Eagle Rock 1 (OT)
Chatsworth 3, Bright Star 1
Gardena 5, Manual Arts 0
Elizabeth 1, Van Nuys 0
Franklin 3, Triumph 1
King/Drew 3, Torres 1
Legacy 2, Los Angeles CES 0
Reseda 3, USC Hybrid 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#17 Stern at #8 Chatsworth
#5 Gardena at #4 Elizabeth
#19 Franklin at #6 King/Drew
#10 Legacy at #2 Reseda
DIVISION IV
Second round, Wednesday
Animo Bunche 2, Middle College 1
Los Angeles Wilson 1, Alliance Neuwirth 0
Venice 4, Bravo 0
Annenberg 4, University Prep Value 1
Los Angeles 2, Los Angeles Jordan 2 (Los Angeles advances on penalties, 5-4)
North Hollywood 2, Port of Los Angeles 1
Westchester 2, East Valley 2 (Westchester advances on penalties, 3-2)
Animo Robinson 3, Maywood CES 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles Wilson at #1 Animo Bunche
#20 Annenberg at #5 Venice
#6 North Hollywood at #3 Los Angeles
#10 Westchester at #2 Animo Robinson
DIVISION V
Second round, Wednesday
North Valley Military 4, Math/Science 1
Sun Valley Magnet 2, New West 1
Valor 3, Northridge 2
Roybal 5, Dymally 2
Sherman Oaks CES 2, Contreras 2 (Sherman Oaks CES advances on penalties, 7-6)
USC-Media Arts/Engineering def, Valley Arts/Sciences (forfeit)
Rise Kohyang 3, Larchmont 0
#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #2 Lakeview, score not reported
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 North Valley Military
#13 Roybal at #12 Valor
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #3 Sherman Oaks CES
#7 Rise Kohyang vs. #2 Lakeview/#18 Animo South Los Angeles winner
NOTES:
Semifinals, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26 (Div. I at
neutral sites TBA; other games hosted by higher seeds).
