High school basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DIVISION II

Second round, Thursday

Los Angeles CES 68, Lincoln 46

Roybal 67, Sherman Oaks CES 59

Dorsey 59, Sylmar 46

Rancho Dominguez 65, Los Angeles 48

Legacy 50, Verdugo Hills 42

Van Nuys 80, Carson 60

Cleveland 56, Manual Arts 44

Hollywood 65, Jefferson 61

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#9 Roybal at #1 Los Angeles CES

#12 Dorsey at #4 Rancho Dominguez

#14 Legacy at #6 Van Nuys

#7 Cleveland at #2 Hollywood

DIVISION III

Second round, Thursday

Los Angeles Kennedy 83, Downtown Magnets 33

North Hollywood 65, Bell 57

Central City Value 58, Los Angeles Wilson 46

Garfield 67, Arleta 38

Bravo 63, Chavez 52

Marquez 45, Animo De La Hoya 37

San Fernando 83, Mendez 23

Franklin 57, Vaughn 51

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy

#12 Central City Value at #4 Garfield

#6 Marquez at #3 Bravo

#7 San Fernando at #2 Franklin

DIVISION IV

Second round, Thursday

Larchmont 67, Middle College 55

Northridge 63, Rivera 62

New West 73, Stern 53

Harbor Teacher 88, CALS Early College 30

Maywood CES 52, Community Charter 40

Reseda 51, Huntington Park 34

Panorama 58, West Adams 48

Sotomayor 61, Animo Venice 29

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 Northridge at #1 Larchmont

#5 New West at #4 Harbor Teacher

#6 Reseda at #3 Maywood CES

#7 Panorama at #2 Sotomayor

DIVISION V

Second round, Thursday

Alliance Neuwirth 62, Contreras 41

Valley Arts/Sciences 53, Smidt Tech 35

Annenberg 48, USC Hybrid 27

East Valley 55, Belmont 32

University Prep Value 45, Alliance Marine 32

#11 Episcopal at #6 Lake Balboa, score not reported

Gertz-Ressler 64, Math/Science 46

Second round, Friday, 4 p.m.

#15 WISH at #2 Los Angeles Leadership

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 Alliance Neuwirth

#13 East Valley at #12 Annenberg

#6 Lake Balboa/#11 Episcopal winner at #3 University Prep Value

#10 Gertz-Ressler vs. #2 Los Angeles Leadership/#15 WISH winner

NOTES:

Semifinals (Open and Div. I), Tuesday; semifinals (Div. II-V),

Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I, tentatively at North

Hollywood) and 26 (Open Division tentatively at Hamilton, other

divisions at higher seeds).

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DIVISION II

Second round, Thursday

Verdugo Hills 65, Hollywood 23

North Hollywood 32, Bravo 17

South Gate 54, Central City Value 31

San Pedro 51, Jefferson 39

Northridge 58, Lincoln 29

Los Angeles Wilson 59, Sylmar 36

West Adams 33, Granada Hills Kennedy 31

Chatsworth 62, Bell 36

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #1 Verdugo Hills

#5 South Gate at #4 San Pedro

#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #3 Northridge

#7 West Adams at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

Second round, Thursday

Wilmington Banning 31, Bernstein 28

Vaughn 52, View Park 43

University Prep Value 37, Lakeview 29

Maywood CES 44, Mendez 14

Huntington Park 43, Triumph 14

Franklin 60, Washington 20

Contreras 45, Harbor Teacher 42

South East 62, Animo De La Hoya 32

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 Vaughn at #1 Wilmington Banning

#5 University Prep Value at #4 Maywood CES

#6 Franklin at #3 Huntington Park

#10 Contreras at #2 South East

DIVISION IV

Second round, Thursday

Santee 53, Grant 35

Animo Robinson 37, Community Charter 30

#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Sherman Oaks CES, score not reported

Academia Avance 45, Animo Venice 14

Monroe 43, Gertz-Ressler 12

Chavez 55, East Valley 23

Valley Arts/Sciences 40, Hawkins 33

Panorama 54, Alliance Neuwirth 28

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 Animo Robinson at #1 Santee

#5 Sherman Oaks CES/#12 Sun Valley Magnet winner at #4 Academia Avance

#6 Chavez at #3 Monroe

#7 Valley Arts/Sciences at #2 Panorama

DIVISION V

Second round, Thursday

Rivera 57, Dymally 22

Los Angeles Jordan 43, CALS Early College 18

Roybal 40, Animo Bunche 15

Canoga Park 33, WISH 30

#14 Rise Kohyang at #3 Episcopal, score not reported

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 28, Smidt Tech 27

Fulton 23, Alliance Marine 17

Larchmont 33, Los Angeles Leadership 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Jordan at #1 Rivera

#5 Roybal at #4 Canoga Park

#3 Episcopal/#14 Rise Kohyang winner vs. #11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering

#10 Fulton at #2 Larchmont

NOTES:

Semifinals (Open and Div. I), Tuesday; semifinals (Div. II-V),

Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I, tentatively at North

Hollywood) and 26 (Open Division tentatively at Hamilton; other

divisions at higher seeds).

