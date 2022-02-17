High school basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
DIVISION II
Second round, Thursday
Los Angeles CES 68, Lincoln 46
Roybal 67, Sherman Oaks CES 59
Dorsey 59, Sylmar 46
Rancho Dominguez 65, Los Angeles 48
Legacy 50, Verdugo Hills 42
Van Nuys 80, Carson 60
Cleveland 56, Manual Arts 44
Hollywood 65, Jefferson 61
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#9 Roybal at #1 Los Angeles CES
#12 Dorsey at #4 Rancho Dominguez
#14 Legacy at #6 Van Nuys
#7 Cleveland at #2 Hollywood
DIVISION III
Second round, Thursday
Los Angeles Kennedy 83, Downtown Magnets 33
North Hollywood 65, Bell 57
Central City Value 58, Los Angeles Wilson 46
Garfield 67, Arleta 38
Bravo 63, Chavez 52
Marquez 45, Animo De La Hoya 37
San Fernando 83, Mendez 23
Franklin 57, Vaughn 51
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy
#12 Central City Value at #4 Garfield
#6 Marquez at #3 Bravo
#7 San Fernando at #2 Franklin
DIVISION IV
Second round, Thursday
Larchmont 67, Middle College 55
Northridge 63, Rivera 62
New West 73, Stern 53
Harbor Teacher 88, CALS Early College 30
Maywood CES 52, Community Charter 40
Reseda 51, Huntington Park 34
Panorama 58, West Adams 48
Sotomayor 61, Animo Venice 29
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 Northridge at #1 Larchmont
#5 New West at #4 Harbor Teacher
#6 Reseda at #3 Maywood CES
#7 Panorama at #2 Sotomayor
DIVISION V
Second round, Thursday
Alliance Neuwirth 62, Contreras 41
Valley Arts/Sciences 53, Smidt Tech 35
Annenberg 48, USC Hybrid 27
East Valley 55, Belmont 32
University Prep Value 45, Alliance Marine 32
#11 Episcopal at #6 Lake Balboa, score not reported
Gertz-Ressler 64, Math/Science 46
Second round, Friday, 4 p.m.
#15 WISH at #2 Los Angeles Leadership
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 Alliance Neuwirth
#13 East Valley at #12 Annenberg
#6 Lake Balboa/#11 Episcopal winner at #3 University Prep Value
#10 Gertz-Ressler vs. #2 Los Angeles Leadership/#15 WISH winner
NOTES:
Semifinals (Open and Div. I), Tuesday; semifinals (Div. II-V),
Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I, tentatively at North
Hollywood) and 26 (Open Division tentatively at Hamilton, other
divisions at higher seeds).
CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
DIVISION II
Second round, Thursday
Verdugo Hills 65, Hollywood 23
North Hollywood 32, Bravo 17
South Gate 54, Central City Value 31
San Pedro 51, Jefferson 39
Northridge 58, Lincoln 29
Los Angeles Wilson 59, Sylmar 36
West Adams 33, Granada Hills Kennedy 31
Chatsworth 62, Bell 36
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #1 Verdugo Hills
#5 South Gate at #4 San Pedro
#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #3 Northridge
#7 West Adams at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
Second round, Thursday
Wilmington Banning 31, Bernstein 28
Vaughn 52, View Park 43
University Prep Value 37, Lakeview 29
Maywood CES 44, Mendez 14
Huntington Park 43, Triumph 14
Franklin 60, Washington 20
Contreras 45, Harbor Teacher 42
South East 62, Animo De La Hoya 32
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 Vaughn at #1 Wilmington Banning
#5 University Prep Value at #4 Maywood CES
#6 Franklin at #3 Huntington Park
#10 Contreras at #2 South East
DIVISION IV
Second round, Thursday
Santee 53, Grant 35
Animo Robinson 37, Community Charter 30
#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Sherman Oaks CES, score not reported
Academia Avance 45, Animo Venice 14
Monroe 43, Gertz-Ressler 12
Chavez 55, East Valley 23
Valley Arts/Sciences 40, Hawkins 33
Panorama 54, Alliance Neuwirth 28
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 Animo Robinson at #1 Santee
#5 Sherman Oaks CES/#12 Sun Valley Magnet winner at #4 Academia Avance
#6 Chavez at #3 Monroe
#7 Valley Arts/Sciences at #2 Panorama
DIVISION V
Second round, Thursday
Rivera 57, Dymally 22
Los Angeles Jordan 43, CALS Early College 18
Roybal 40, Animo Bunche 15
Canoga Park 33, WISH 30
#14 Rise Kohyang at #3 Episcopal, score not reported
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 28, Smidt Tech 27
Fulton 23, Alliance Marine 17
Larchmont 33, Los Angeles Leadership 4
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles Jordan at #1 Rivera
#5 Roybal at #4 Canoga Park
#3 Episcopal/#14 Rise Kohyang winner vs. #11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering
#10 Fulton at #2 Larchmont
NOTES:
Semifinals (Open and Div. I), Tuesday; semifinals (Div. II-V),
Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I, tentatively at North
Hollywood) and 26 (Open Division tentatively at Hamilton; other
divisions at higher seeds).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.