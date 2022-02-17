Two women make history coaching City Section boys’ basketball playoff game

There was something unusual happening before Thursday’s City Section Division II boys’ basketball playoff opener between Roybal and host Sherman Oaks CES. A female manager for Sherman Oaks CES was knitting on the bench.

“We stay calm here,” coach Jennifer Crockett said.

Equally unusual was the sight of two women head coaches roaming the sidelines. It was a first in City Section basketball playoff history — Crockett and Roybal’s Brooke Kalama — in charge of their respective boys’ basketball teams.

A friend had told Crockett, “I hope you’re wearing the proper shoes with all that glass around,” referring to shattering a glass ceiling.

Advertisement

Fans from both sides treated the women like they would any male coach — they yelled at each.

Roybal came away with 67-59 victory. Jessie Lara and Yoni Tuells made key plays in the fourth quarter to help Roybal come back from a 12-point second-quarter deficit.

Crockett, who has helped coach football at Sherman Oaks CES and was once the girls’ basketball coach, said her players on the boys’ team recruited her to be their head coach. She appreciated the moment of two women coaching boys’ teams.

“It’s awesome that women can take spaces that men have been taking for years,” Crockett said.

Van Nuys 80, Carson 60: Andrew Angulo scored 28 points for the Wolves.

Baseball

Royal 1, Glendora 0: Trevor Hansen threw a no-hitter and struck out 13 for Royal.

Hart 6, Crespi 2: The Indians (3-0) advanced to the semifinals of the Easton tournament. Sean Elsee and Ethan Rhodes combined on a four-hitter and Reagan Meyer had a bases-loaded double.

Newbury Park 2, Camarillo 1: The Panthers (3-0) won in the ninth inning on a hit batter. Derek Turner allowed two hits in six innings, striking out eight.

Sierra Canyon 4, Moorpark 2: Julian Areliz hit a home run for Sierra Canyon (3-0). Max Martin threw three shutout innings of relief.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Agoura 2: Key hits from Christian Miranda and Ryan Limerick led the Knights (3-0), who will host Sierra Canyon on Saturday in an 11 a.m. Easton tournament semifinal. Zack Romero struck out five in four innings for Notre Dame.

Bishop Amat 9, Ocean View 5: Josh Zarate had three hits and Diego Franco added two hits and two RBIs for Bishop Amat.

Tesoro 5, Laguna Beach 0: Jackson Freeman threw six shutout innings.

Crescenta Valley 6, Garfield 0: The Falcons came up with the shutout.

Fountain Valley 7, JW North 0: Keith Aguilar contributed two doubles and Ryder Brooks struck out six in four innings.

Birmingham 3, Valencia 0: Kaden Taque struck out nine and allowed no hits in five innings.

Beckman 11, Los Osos 3: Nolan Han finished with three hits and Ken Tomitaka had three RBIs for Beckman.

Trabuco Hills 12, Hemet 8: Bobby Gray and Tyler Collins in home runs to power Trabuco Hills. Collins had three hits and five RBIs.

St. Paul 7, Irvine 0: Diego Garcia threw a three-hit shutout for St. Paul.

Granada Hills 7, Oaks Christian 3: Brandon Garfinkel had a three RBI and Andrew Cuervo contributed three RBIs for the Highlanders.

Calabasas 9, Quartz Hill 3: Cooper Bobbitt and sophomore Nate Castellon each had three hits for the Coyotes.

Simi Valley 5, Burbank 2: Shane Alderete struck out four in three innings. Brothers Aiden and Andrew Nykoluk each had two hits.

St. John Bosco 8, Woodbridge 1: Dylan Lina continued his hot hitting with two hits and two RBIs for the 3-0 Braves.

Softball

Chino Hills 8, JSerra 5: Samatha Bland, a Nebraska commit who was one of the best power hitters last season, has picked up where she left off, hitting a home run for Chino Hills.