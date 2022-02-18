Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday

Taft 66, Narbonne 60

King/Drew 53, Palisades 49

Birmingham 51, Venice 44

Fairfax 62, El Camino Real 48

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 King/Drew at #1 Taft

#6 Birmingham at #2 Fairfax

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday

Westchester 55, Granada Hills 50

Chatsworth 65, Los Angeles Hamilton 60

Grant 73, San Pedro 57

Crenshaw 50, Gardena 49

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Chatsworth at #1 Westchester

#7 Crenshaw at #3 Grant

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#9 Roybal at #1 Los Angeles CES

#12 Dorsey at #4 Rancho Dominguez

#14 Legacy at #6 Van Nuys

#7 Cleveland at #2 Hollywood

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy

#12 Central City Value at #4 Garfield

#6 Marquez at #3 Bravo

#7 San Fernando at #2 Franklin

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 Northridge at #1 Larchmont, 6 p.m.

#5 New West at #4 Harbor Teacher, 6 p.m.

#6 Reseda at #3 Maywood CES

#7 Panorama at #2 Sotomayor

DIVISION V

Second round, Friday

Los Angeles Leadership 67, WISH 51

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 Alliance Neuwirth

#13 East Valley at #12 Annenberg

#11 Episcopal at #3 University Prep Value

#10 Gertz-Ressler at #2 Los Angeles Leadership/

NOTES:

Semifinals (Div. II-V), Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I,

tentatively at North Hollywood) and 26 (Open Division tentatively at

Hamilton, other divisions at higher seeds).

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday

Granada Hills 61, King/Drew 33

Westchester 49, Los Angeles Hamilton 41

Palisades 57, Eagle Rock 49

Birmingham 46, Los Angeles CES 33

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Westchester at #1 Granada Hills

#3 Palisades at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday

Taft 54, Venice 35

Garfield 61, Narbonne 46

San Fernando 40, Crenshaw 37

El Camino Real 58, Arleta 39

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Garfield at #1 Taft

#11 San Fernando at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #1 Verdugo Hills

#5 South Gate at #4 San Pedro

#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #3 Northridge

#7 West Adams at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 Vaughn at #1 Wilmington Banning

#5 University Prep Value at #4 Maywood CES, 4:30 p.m.

#6 Franklin at #3 Huntington Park

#10 Contreras at #2 South East

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 Animo Robinson at #1 Santee

#5 Sherman Oaks CES at #4 Academia Avance, 3 p.m.

#6 Chavez at #3 Monroe

#7 Valley Arts/Sciences at #2 Panorama, 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Jordan at #1 Rivera

#5 Roybal at #4 Canoga Park

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #3 Episcopal

#10 Fulton at #2 Larchmont

NOTES:

Semifinals (Div. II-V), Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I,

tentatively at North Hollywood) and 26 (Open Division tentatively at

Hamilton; other divisions at higher seeds).

