High school basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday
Taft 66, Narbonne 60
King/Drew 53, Palisades 49
Birmingham 51, Venice 44
Fairfax 62, El Camino Real 48
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 King/Drew at #1 Taft
#6 Birmingham at #2 Fairfax
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday
Westchester 55, Granada Hills 50
Chatsworth 65, Los Angeles Hamilton 60
Grant 73, San Pedro 57
Crenshaw 50, Gardena 49
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Chatsworth at #1 Westchester
#7 Crenshaw at #3 Grant
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#9 Roybal at #1 Los Angeles CES
#12 Dorsey at #4 Rancho Dominguez
#14 Legacy at #6 Van Nuys
#7 Cleveland at #2 Hollywood
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy
#12 Central City Value at #4 Garfield
#6 Marquez at #3 Bravo
#7 San Fernando at #2 Franklin
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m. unless noted
#8 Northridge at #1 Larchmont, 6 p.m.
#5 New West at #4 Harbor Teacher, 6 p.m.
#6 Reseda at #3 Maywood CES
#7 Panorama at #2 Sotomayor
DIVISION V
Second round, Friday
Los Angeles Leadership 67, WISH 51
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 Alliance Neuwirth
#13 East Valley at #12 Annenberg
#11 Episcopal at #3 University Prep Value
#10 Gertz-Ressler at #2 Los Angeles Leadership/
NOTES:
Semifinals (Div. II-V), Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I,
tentatively at North Hollywood) and 26 (Open Division tentatively at
Hamilton, other divisions at higher seeds).
CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday
Granada Hills 61, King/Drew 33
Westchester 49, Los Angeles Hamilton 41
Palisades 57, Eagle Rock 49
Birmingham 46, Los Angeles CES 33
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Westchester at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Palisades at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday
Taft 54, Venice 35
Garfield 61, Narbonne 46
San Fernando 40, Crenshaw 37
El Camino Real 58, Arleta 39
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Garfield at #1 Taft
#11 San Fernando at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #1 Verdugo Hills
#5 South Gate at #4 San Pedro
#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #3 Northridge
#7 West Adams at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m. unless noted
#8 Vaughn at #1 Wilmington Banning
#5 University Prep Value at #4 Maywood CES, 4:30 p.m.
#6 Franklin at #3 Huntington Park
#10 Contreras at #2 South East
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m. unless noted
#8 Animo Robinson at #1 Santee
#5 Sherman Oaks CES at #4 Academia Avance, 3 p.m.
#6 Chavez at #3 Monroe
#7 Valley Arts/Sciences at #2 Panorama, 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles Jordan at #1 Rivera
#5 Roybal at #4 Canoga Park
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #3 Episcopal
#10 Fulton at #2 Larchmont
NOTES:
Semifinals (Div. II-V), Wednesday. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I,
tentatively at North Hollywood) and 26 (Open Division tentatively at
Hamilton; other divisions at higher seeds).
