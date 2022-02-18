High school soccer: City boys’ soccer results and updated pairings

CITY BOYS’ SOCCER NOTES: Championships, Feb. 25 or 26 (Div. I at neutral sites TBA; other games hosted by higher seeds).

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.