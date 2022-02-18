High school soccer: City boys’ soccer results and updated pairings
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday
El Camino Real 3, Los Angeles Hamilton 0
South East 1, Palisades 1 (South East advances on penalties, 5-3)
Chavez 2, San Fernando 1
Birmingham 2, Canoga Park 1
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#5 South East at #1 El Camino Real
#3 Chavez at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Friday
Taft 3, Arleta 2 (OT)
Narbonne 3, Carson 1
Granada Hills 1, San Pedro 0 (OT)
Panorama 3, Sun Valley Poly 0
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#9 Taft at #4 Narbonne
#6 Granada Hills at #2 Panorama
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Friday
Chatsworth 2, Stern 1
Gardena 2, Elizabeth 0
King/Drew 4, Franklin 0
Legacy 2, Reseda 1
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 Chatsworth at #5 Gardena
#10 Legacy at #6 King/Drew
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Friday
Los Angeles Wilson 4, Animo Bunche 1
Venice 1, Annenberg 0
North Hollywood 2, Los Angeles 1
Animo Robinson 5, Westchester 2
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Venice
#6 North Hollywood at #2 Animo Robinson
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Friday
Sun Valley Magnet 2, North Valley Military 0
Valor 2, Roybal 1
Sherman Oaks CES 5, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 0
Rise Kohyang 3, Lakeview 0
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#12 Valor at #8 Sun Valley Magnet
#7 Rise Kohyang at #3 Sherman Oaks CES
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER NOTES: Championships, Feb. 25 or 26 (Div. I at neutral sites TBA; other games hosted by higher seeds).
