High School Sports

High school soccer: City boys’ soccer results and updated pairings

Soccer ball
By Times staff
DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday

El Camino Real 3, Los Angeles Hamilton 0

South East 1, Palisades 1 (South East advances on penalties, 5-3)

Chavez 2, San Fernando 1

Birmingham 2, Canoga Park 1

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#5 South East at #1 El Camino Real

#3 Chavez at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday

Taft 3, Arleta 2 (OT)

Narbonne 3, Carson 1

Granada Hills 1, San Pedro 0 (OT)

Panorama 3, Sun Valley Poly 0

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#9 Taft at #4 Narbonne

#6 Granada Hills at #2 Panorama

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday

Chatsworth 2, Stern 1

Gardena 2, Elizabeth 0

King/Drew 4, Franklin 0

Legacy 2, Reseda 1

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 Chatsworth at #5 Gardena

#10 Legacy at #6 King/Drew

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Friday

Los Angeles Wilson 4, Animo Bunche 1

Venice 1, Annenberg 0

North Hollywood 2, Los Angeles 1

Animo Robinson 5, Westchester 2

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Venice

#6 North Hollywood at #2 Animo Robinson

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Friday

Sun Valley Magnet 2, North Valley Military 0

Valor 2, Roybal 1

Sherman Oaks CES 5, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 0

Rise Kohyang 3, Lakeview 0

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#12 Valor at #8 Sun Valley Magnet

#7 Rise Kohyang at #3 Sherman Oaks CES

CITY BOYS’ SOCCER NOTES: Championships, Feb. 25 or 26 (Div. I at neutral sites TBA; other games hosted by higher seeds).

