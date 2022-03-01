Advertisement
High School Sports

Roundup: Bryce Rainer hits three-run home run to power Harvard-Westlake

Bryce Rainer hit a three-run home run for Harvard-Westlake.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Harvard-Westlake hitters decided to turn a tie score into a 10-3 victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a Mission League opener Tuesday.

After a 3-3 deadlock through four innings, the Wolverines broke through with a four-run fifth that featured a three-run home run from sophomore Bryce Rainer. Rainer, Alex Shane, Will Gasparino and Martin Kaplan each had two hits. Gasparino also homered.

Crespi 4, Bishop Alemany 2: Ethan Kodama got the save in the Mission League opener. Joshua Rodriguez had two hits and two RBIs.

St. Francis 5, Chaminade 4: The Golden Knights won in nine innings. Luke Fogarty, Brody Ruyle, Miles Leyva and Holden Deitch each had two hits for St. Francis.

Beckman 5, Irvine University 0: Jackson Snitko threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts for Beckman.

Etiwanda 5, Northview 2: Kaedon Mas had two hits and three RBIs for Etiwanda.

Moorpark 7, Royal 0: Will Busch threw a no-hitter, and Jake Thrift contributed two hits and three RBIs.

Trabuco Hills 7, Millikan 2: Drew Barrett went four for four, and Nick Perez had three hits and three RBIs.

West Torrance 8, Loyola 1: Ray Heinonen had three hits and three RBIs for 5-0 West Torrance.

Huntington Beach 4, JSerra 1: UCLA commit Ben Jacobs struck out 14 in six innings for Huntington Beach.

Granada Hills 3, Thousand Oaks 1: Miles Ortiz hit a two-run home run for Granada Hills.

South Hills 1, Covina 0: Sterling Patick threw an eight-inning no-hitter.

Foothill 7, Yorba Linda 4: Andrew Parker struck out six in six innings.

Softball

Villa Park 11, Troy 0: Freshman Auddrey Lira threw a five-inning no-hitter for Villa Park.

El Camino Real 16, Louisville 5: Sofia Fisher had four hits and three RBIs.

Mission Viejo 10, Edison 0: Freshman Reece Uehara threw a no-hitter for 9-0 Mission Viejo.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

