High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
BASEBALL
Adelanto 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Arlington 5, Patriot 0
Arrowhead Christian 14, Temecula Prep 2
Beaumont 5, Woodcrest Christian 4
Beckman 3, Laguna Hills 0
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 10, Faith Baptist 3
Bloomington 13, Fontana 6
Bolsa Grande 4, Rancho Alamitos 2
Bonita 7, Ayala 5
Brentwood 6, Campbell Hall 3
Buckley 5, Heritage Christian 1
Charter Oak 3, California 0
Claremont 4, Colony 1
Cornerstone Christian 8, Western Christian 3
Corona Santiago 2, Capistrano Valley 0
Costa Mesa 11, Godinez 0
Dana Hills 8, Segerstrom 1
El Dorado 2, Esperanza 0
Estancia 6, Fairmont Prep 0
Fountain Valley 10, Downey 1
Franklin 3, Maywood CES 1
Ganesha 17, Bassett 0
Glendora 6, Alta Loma 4
Granada Hills 4, Granada Hills Kennedy 0
Highland 2, Canyon Country Canyon 1
La Canada 8, San Marino 4
La Mirada 2, Lakewood 0
La Sierra 7, Hillcrest 6
Legacy 16, Santee 0
Moorpark 9, Oak Park 0
Murrieta Mesa 5, Great Oak 3
Orange 14, St. Margaret’s 11
Palmdale 8, Academy for Academic Excellence 0
Paraclete 10, Crossroads 0
Pasadena Poly 6, Chadwick 0
Pomona 2, Edgewood 0
Port of Los Angeles 7, Rolling Hills Prep 6
Portola 8, Northwood 5
Ramona 11, Norte Vista 0
Redondo 4, San Pedro 1
Reseda 20, Fulton 0
Rialto 5, Carter 4
Salesian 7, St. Monica 6
San Jacinto 21, Perris 0
Santa Monica 3, Carson 0
Santiago 5, Westminster La Quinta 4
Savanna 7, Placentia Valencia 5
Serrano 4, Granite Hills 0
Shadow Hills 6-6, Rancho Mirage 5-5
Shalhevet 10, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 9
Sierra Vista 5, West Covina 4
Sultana 9, Silverado 8
Summit 5, Jurupa Hills 4
Tahquitz 5, West Valley 3
Temecula Valley 5, Murrieta Valley 3
Trabuco Hills 6, Millikan 5
United Christian 16, Calvary Baptist 4
Valencia 8, Culver City 4
Vista Murrieta 9, Chaparral 3
West Torrance 4, Peninsula 2
Yucaipa 11, Cajon 1
SOFTBALL
Alta Loma 2, Ayala 0
Alverno 22, Westridge 5
Bakersfield Garces 23, King/Drew 0
Bethel Christian 12, United Christian 0
Bloomington 21, Jurupa Valley 0
Blythe Palo Verde Valley 2, Indio 1
Blythe Palo Verde Valley 8, Big Bear 4
Bonita 8, Claremont 1
Buena Park 15, Estancia 0
Burbank 10, Muir 0
Cajon 3, Walnut 1
California 4, St. Paul 3
Calipatria 26, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 0
Campbell Hall 14, Sacred Heart of Jesus 2
Capistrano Valley Christian 10, Avalon 0
Coachella Valley 5, Chino Valley 0
Crescenta Valley 10, Pasadena 0
Downey Calvary Chapel 11, Samueli 1
Eagle Rock 2, Alhambra 1
Eisenhower 17, Miller 0
El Camino Real 12, Alemany 2
El Dorado 10, Fullerton 2
Elsinore 9, Vista del Lago 2
Fountain Valley 2, Foothill 0
Gahr 9, La Palma Kennedy 6
Glenn 8, Magnolia 1
Grand Terrace 11, Culver City 2
Great Oak 3, Murrieta Mesa 1
Heritage Christian 4, Viewpoint 3
Hesperia Christian 11, Excelsior 5
Hillcrest 11, La Sierra 1
Immaculate Heart 7, St. Monica 6
Indio 5, Boulder City (Nev.) 1
La Canada 12, San Marino 1
La Mirada 10, Cypress 0
La Serna 12, Santa Fe 0
Legacy 4, Franklin 3
Long Beach Wilson 25, Long Beach Jordan 4
Los Angeles Roosevelt 2, Lincoln 1
Millikan 25, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Montebello 19, Huntington Park 4
Moorpark 10, Buena 0
Newbury Park 9, Calabasas 1
Nordhoff 19, Bishop Diego 9
North Hollywood 16, Sherman Oaks CES 1
North Torrance 3, St. Anthony 2
Oak Park 7, Fillmore 4
Ontario 10, Fontana 0
Orange Vista 7, Corona 6
Pioneer 15, Bolsa Grande 1
Ramona 21, Norte Vista 9
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Chino 5
Redlands 13, Banning 1
Redlands East Valley 10, Northview 9
Reseda 17, Fulton 9
Rialto 18, Perris 4
Rim of the World 22, Arrowhead Christian 0
Riverside Poly 2, Carson 1
Riverside Poly 7, Santa Monica 1
San Jacinto 7, Jurupa Hills 4
San Pedro 6, Grand Terrace 3
Serrano 6, Granite Hills 5
Silverado 3, Twentynine Palms 1
Smidt Tech 14, Central City Value 4
Sonora 7, Brea Olinda 4
Sultana 5, Silverado 4
Temescal Canyon 18, Moreno Valley 0
Tesoro 4, Northwood 2
Torrance 23, King/Drew 1
Venice 10, Henderson (Nev.) Basic 8
West Torrance 2, Mira Costa 0
Westlake 10, Thousand Oaks 0
Westminster La Quinta 10, Century 0
Whittier Christian 3, Mary Star 0
