High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

Baseballs are gathered in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Adelanto 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Arlington 5, Patriot 0

Arrowhead Christian 14, Temecula Prep 2

Beaumont 5, Woodcrest Christian 4

Beckman 3, Laguna Hills 0

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 10, Faith Baptist 3

Bloomington 13, Fontana 6

Bolsa Grande 4, Rancho Alamitos 2

Bonita 7, Ayala 5

Brentwood 6, Campbell Hall 3

Buckley 5, Heritage Christian 1

Charter Oak 3, California 0

Claremont 4, Colony 1

Cornerstone Christian 8, Western Christian 3

Corona Santiago 2, Capistrano Valley 0

Costa Mesa 11, Godinez 0

Dana Hills 8, Segerstrom 1

El Dorado 2, Esperanza 0

Estancia 6, Fairmont Prep 0

Fountain Valley 10, Downey 1

Franklin 3, Maywood CES 1

Ganesha 17, Bassett 0

Glendora 6, Alta Loma 4

Granada Hills 4, Granada Hills Kennedy 0

Highland 2, Canyon Country Canyon 1

La Canada 8, San Marino 4

La Mirada 2, Lakewood 0

La Sierra 7, Hillcrest 6

Legacy 16, Santee 0

Moorpark 9, Oak Park 0

Murrieta Mesa 5, Great Oak 3

Orange 14, St. Margaret’s 11

Palmdale 8, Academy for Academic Excellence 0

Paraclete 10, Crossroads 0

Pasadena Poly 6, Chadwick 0

Pomona 2, Edgewood 0

Port of Los Angeles 7, Rolling Hills Prep 6

Portola 8, Northwood 5

Ramona 11, Norte Vista 0

Redondo 4, San Pedro 1

Reseda 20, Fulton 0

Rialto 5, Carter 4

Salesian 7, St. Monica 6

San Jacinto 21, Perris 0

Santa Monica 3, Carson 0

Santiago 5, Westminster La Quinta 4

Savanna 7, Placentia Valencia 5

Serrano 4, Granite Hills 0

Shadow Hills 6-6, Rancho Mirage 5-5

Shalhevet 10, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 9

Sierra Vista 5, West Covina 4

Sultana 9, Silverado 8

Summit 5, Jurupa Hills 4

Tahquitz 5, West Valley 3

Temecula Valley 5, Murrieta Valley 3

Trabuco Hills 6, Millikan 5

United Christian 16, Calvary Baptist 4

Valencia 8, Culver City 4

Vista Murrieta 9, Chaparral 3

West Torrance 4, Peninsula 2

Yucaipa 11, Cajon 1

SOFTBALL

Alta Loma 2, Ayala 0

Alverno 22, Westridge 5

Bakersfield Garces 23, King/Drew 0

Bethel Christian 12, United Christian 0

Bloomington 21, Jurupa Valley 0

Blythe Palo Verde Valley 2, Indio 1

Blythe Palo Verde Valley 8, Big Bear 4

Bonita 8, Claremont 1

Buena Park 15, Estancia 0

Burbank 10, Muir 0

Cajon 3, Walnut 1

California 4, St. Paul 3

Calipatria 26, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 0

Campbell Hall 14, Sacred Heart of Jesus 2

Capistrano Valley Christian 10, Avalon 0

Coachella Valley 5, Chino Valley 0

Crescenta Valley 10, Pasadena 0

Downey Calvary Chapel 11, Samueli 1

Eagle Rock 2, Alhambra 1

Eisenhower 17, Miller 0

El Camino Real 12, Alemany 2

El Dorado 10, Fullerton 2

Elsinore 9, Vista del Lago 2

Fountain Valley 2, Foothill 0

Gahr 9, La Palma Kennedy 6

Glenn 8, Magnolia 1

Grand Terrace 11, Culver City 2

Great Oak 3, Murrieta Mesa 1

Heritage Christian 4, Viewpoint 3

Hesperia Christian 11, Excelsior 5

Hillcrest 11, La Sierra 1

Immaculate Heart 7, St. Monica 6

Indio 5, Boulder City (Nev.) 1

La Canada 12, San Marino 1

La Mirada 10, Cypress 0

La Serna 12, Santa Fe 0

Legacy 4, Franklin 3

Long Beach Wilson 25, Long Beach Jordan 4

Los Angeles Roosevelt 2, Lincoln 1

Millikan 25, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Montebello 19, Huntington Park 4

Moorpark 10, Buena 0

Newbury Park 9, Calabasas 1

Nordhoff 19, Bishop Diego 9

North Hollywood 16, Sherman Oaks CES 1

North Torrance 3, St. Anthony 2

Oak Park 7, Fillmore 4

Ontario 10, Fontana 0

Orange Vista 7, Corona 6

Pioneer 15, Bolsa Grande 1

Ramona 21, Norte Vista 9

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Chino 5

Redlands 13, Banning 1

Redlands East Valley 10, Northview 9

Reseda 17, Fulton 9

Rialto 18, Perris 4

Rim of the World 22, Arrowhead Christian 0

Riverside Poly 2, Carson 1

Riverside Poly 7, Santa Monica 1

San Jacinto 7, Jurupa Hills 4

San Pedro 6, Grand Terrace 3

Serrano 6, Granite Hills 5

Silverado 3, Twentynine Palms 1

Smidt Tech 14, Central City Value 4

Sonora 7, Brea Olinda 4

Sultana 5, Silverado 4

Temescal Canyon 18, Moreno Valley 0

Tesoro 4, Northwood 2

Torrance 23, King/Drew 1

Venice 10, Henderson (Nev.) Basic 8

West Torrance 2, Mira Costa 0

Westlake 10, Thousand Oaks 0

Westminster La Quinta 10, Century 0

Whittier Christian 3, Mary Star 0

