High school soccer: Southern California regional championship results

Soccer balls lie on the pitch before a game.
(Wolfgang Rattay / Associated Press)
By Times staff
BOYS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Division I: Servite 2, Escondido San Pasqual 1 (OT)

Division II: San Diego Torrey Pines 2, Redondo 0

Division III: Bakersfield Garces 1, San Diego Parker 0

Division IV: Spring Valley Steele Canyon 1, King/Drew 1 (Steele Canyon wins title on penalties, 5-3)

Division V: Temple City 2, Los Altos 0

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Division I: Temecula Valley 4. San Diego County San Marcos 1

Division II: Redondo 2, Los Osos 1

Division III: West Torrance 2, El Segundo 0

Division IV: St. Joseph 3, Hemet 2 (OT)

Division V: Webb 3, Arrowhead Christian 2

