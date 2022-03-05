High school soccer: Southern California regional championship results
BOYS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Servite 2, Escondido San Pasqual 1 (OT)
Division II: San Diego Torrey Pines 2, Redondo 0
Division III: Bakersfield Garces 1, San Diego Parker 0
Division IV: Spring Valley Steele Canyon 1, King/Drew 1 (Steele Canyon wins title on penalties, 5-3)
Division V: Temple City 2, Los Altos 0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Temecula Valley 4. San Diego County San Marcos 1
Division II: Redondo 2, Los Osos 1
Division III: West Torrance 2, El Segundo 0
Division IV: St. Joseph 3, Hemet 2 (OT)
Division V: Webb 3, Arrowhead Christian 2
