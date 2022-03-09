Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Villa Park is No. 1 in Southern California softball rankings

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Villa Park remains No. 1 in this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings by CalHiSports.com

1. (1) Villa Park 6-0

2. (2) Mission Viejo 10-0

3. (5) Camarillo 9-1

Advertisement

4. (6) Eastvale Roosevelt 7-1

5. (4) Garden Grove Pacifica 8-1

6. (7) Los Alamitos 4-2

7. (8) La Mirada 5-2

8. (9) Oaks Christian 2-0

9. (10) Westlake 8-0

10. (11) Orange Lutheran 6-3

11. (3) La Habra 5-1

12. (14) Corona Centennial 8-2

13. (NR) Chino Hills 5-1

14. (17) Beaumont 8-0

15. (18) South Torrance 11-0

16. (NR) Marina 4-1

17. (19) El Camino Real 8-2

18. (15) Norco 1-3

19. (NR) Huntington Beach 5-3

20. (20) Yucaipa 5-4-1

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement