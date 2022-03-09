Villa Park is No. 1 in Southern California softball rankings
Villa Park remains No. 1 in this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings by CalHiSports.com
1. (1) Villa Park 6-0
2. (2) Mission Viejo 10-0
3. (5) Camarillo 9-1
4. (6) Eastvale Roosevelt 7-1
5. (4) Garden Grove Pacifica 8-1
6. (7) Los Alamitos 4-2
7. (8) La Mirada 5-2
8. (9) Oaks Christian 2-0
9. (10) Westlake 8-0
10. (11) Orange Lutheran 6-3
11. (3) La Habra 5-1
12. (14) Corona Centennial 8-2
13. (NR) Chino Hills 5-1
14. (17) Beaumont 8-0
15. (18) South Torrance 11-0
16. (NR) Marina 4-1
17. (19) El Camino Real 8-2
18. (15) Norco 1-3
19. (NR) Huntington Beach 5-3
20. (20) Yucaipa 5-4-1
