Injury is costly as Shalhevet falls in Division V girls’ basketball state final

Yalee Schwartz sat behind the Shalhevet bench in the second half, her injured right ankle heavily taped and resting on a chair, her toenails covered with white nail polish. It was an injury five minutes into the game that Shalhevet could never recover from in a 38-27 loss to San Domenico on Friday in the CIF Division V girls’ basketball state championship game at Golden 1 Center.

“Losing our most dynamic player in the first quarter kind of took the wind out of our sails,” coach Ryan Coleman said. “We were in a little bit of shock.”

Division V girls final. San Domenico 38, Shalhevet 27. pic.twitter.com/xCafC2xySY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 11, 2022

Schwartz scored the first two baskets for Shalhevet (23-7) until suffering her injury. Even though Shalhevet held a 14-11 halftime lead, the Firehawks lacked rebounding and an inside game without the 5-foot-9 Schwartz.

“Hats off to San Domenico,” Coleman said. “That’s the best-coached team we’ve faced.”

Shalhevet made just six of 19 free throws and was three for 20 from three-point range. Lily Reese led San Domenico with 12 points. Summer Jenkins had the game-changing basket with 2:11 left, making a steal, scoring and finishing up a three-point play to turn a four-point lead into a seven-point cushion.

Coleman, who also coaches Shalhevet’s boys’ program, thanked everyone for the return to having state championships in Sacramento.

“This is something everyone is going to remember forever,” he said.