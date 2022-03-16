Santa Margarita improves to 11-0 after 5-4 baseball win over JSerra

A junior-dominated Santa Margarita baseball is proving its unbeaten record is no fluke. The Eagles improved to 11-0 on Wednesday with their second consecutive victory over Trinity League power JSerra, 5-4.

Logan deGroot drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh for the walk-off victory. Luke Lavin contributed three hits and Blake Wilson had two hits. Dominic Smaldino hit a two-run home run for JSerra. Andrew Lamb also homered for the Lions.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Crespi 4: Max Aude had a home run and four RBIs and Dean West finished with three hits to power the Knights in a Mission League game.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Loyola 6: The Cubs scored six runs in the first inning, forcing Harvard-Westlake to make a huge comeback in the Mission League game. Four Harvard-Westlake relief pitchers limited the Cubs to no runs over the final six innings. Will Gasparino had a home run for Harvard-Westlake. Adam Magpac and Ryan Times contributed two hits apiece for Loyola.

St. Francis 9, Bishop Alemany 2: Robbie Rivera threw a complete game and Brody Ruyle and Quinn Deitch had two hits apiece for St. Francis.

Trabuco Hills 4, San Juan Hills 1: Joel Gray had two hits and two RBIs and Will Burns and Nick Perez each added two hits for Trabuco Hills. Tyler Byrns struck out six and gave up two hits in a complete game.

Cypress 6, La Palma Kennedy 0: Zack Ocampo threw the shutout, Daniel Garcia homered and Luke Matlock had three hits for surging Cypress.

Mira Costa 5, Peninsula 1: Alex Rohm threw a complete game with nine strikeouts for Mira Costa. Ben Gneiser had two hits and two RBIs.

Palos Verdes 3, Santa Monica 2: Junior Alex Forman struck out five in five innings and Ryan Roche picked up the two-inning save for Palos Verdes.

King 8, Corona Centennial 1: Masen Swan struck out eight in six innings and Jase Evangelista and Preston Lauritzen each hit home runs for King.

Corona 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 4: Josh Springer finished with three hits for Corona.

Chatsworth 10, Oaks Christian 0: Jose Ruedas threw five shutout innings and Logan Ruiz and Octavio Bonilla each had three RBIs for the Chancellors.

Sylmar 5, San Fernando 2: The Spartans improved to 2-0 in the Valley Mission League with a sweep of the Tigers. Matt Benzor struck out 10.

Los Alamitos 5, Laguna Beach 3: Max Burchi had two hits and two RBI for Laguna Beach in defeat.

West Ranch 10, Saugus 0: Jackson Banuelos struck out nine in six innings and Josef Brosche contributed three hits in West Hills’ Foothill League win.

Hart 1`1, Golden Valley 3: Zach Stamer, Ryan De La Maza and Brayden Jefferis each had two hits for Hart.

Corona del Mar 4, Fountain Valley 2: Dennis Fitzpatrick went three for three and Max Lane and Jack Salmon hit home runs for Corona del Mar.

Yucaipa 4, Cajon 1: Carter Elliott threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts to help Yucaipa improve to 8-2.

Newbury Park 10, Los Osos 0: Derek Turner struck out six while throwing six shutout innings for the Panthers. He also contributed three hits as the leadoff hitter.

El Camino Real 3, Arcadia 2: The Royals won the Babe Herman tournament game.

Cleveland 15, Verdugo Hills 1: Gabe Juarez had four strikeouts and no walks in five innings and Alex Berumen and Noah Schreiber each had three hits to lead Cleveland.

Long Beach Millikan 7, Lakewood 3: Myles Patton went four for four and also pitched Millikan to the Moore League victory.

Long Beach Wilson 2, Long Beach Poly 1: The Bruins improved to 2-0 in the Moore League behind Charlie Royle, who struck out 12.

Softball

Villa Park 17, Brea Olinda 2: Bri Kang hit a grand slam to lead an 18-hit attack for unbeaten Villa Park.

Norco 7, Corona Santiago 1: Mya Perez and Dakota Potter each had a two-run triples to lead Norco.