The Times’ 2021-22 All-Star boys’ basketball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2021-22 season.
Amari Bailey, Sierra Canyon, 6-5, Sr.: The UCLA commit overcame a series of injuries to average 18.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 15 games.
Donovan Dent, Corona Centennial, 6-2, Sr.: The New Mexico commit served as a quarterback on the court, leading the 33-1 Huskies by averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 assists.
Jared McCain, Corona Centennial, 6-3, Jr.: The Duke commit led Huskies in scoring at 17.2 points per game. He was selected Gatorade state player of the year.
Dusty Stromer, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-7, Jr.: The Mission League player of the year averaged 20.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Tyler Rolison, Playa del Rey St. Bernard, 6-0, Jr.: He led St. Bernard to the Del Rey League championship, averaging 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Vyctorius Miller, Irvine Crean Lutheran, 6-5, So.: A surprise star, leading his team to a 25-7 record, Miller averaged 20 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.
Kalib LaCount, L.A. King/Drew, 5-9, Sr.: LaCount was the co-player of the year in the City Section, averaging 33.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists.
RJ Smith, LaVerne Damien, 6-4, Sr.: The Colorado commit contributed to the Division I state champs as a scorer, rebounder and defender. He averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists.
Zack Davidson, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-8, Jr.: Davidson helped a young team go unbeaten in the Trinity League, averaging 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Brady Dunlap, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 6-7, Jr.: Dunlap led Harvard-Westlake to the Southern Section Open Division finals, averaging 16 points, four rebounds and three assists for a 25-4 team.
