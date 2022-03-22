Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores

Baseballs are gathered in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Arlington 1, Redlands 0

California 7, Reno (Nev.) Galena 2

Cerritos 5, California 2

Advertisement

Colony 6, Arroyo Valley 2

El Rancho 3, Bellflower 2

Estancia 4, Costa Mesa 3

Firebaugh 5, Lynwood 4

Foothill 5, Capistrano Valley 4

Fullerton 9, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 3

Granada Hills Kennedy 12, Canyon Springs 9

La Habra 3, Reno (Nev.) Galena 2

La Mirada 8, Reno (Nev.) 2

La Quinta 22, Palm Springs 1

Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

Los Angeles Marshall 8, Peninsula 1

Mesa Grande Academy 15, Public Safety 0

Mission Viejo 18, Sparks (Nev.) Reed 2

Mountain View 12, South El Monte 0

Murrieta Valley 9, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 1

Nampa (Idaho) Columbia 6, Buena Park 3

North Torrance 3, Whittier 0

Orcutt Academy 7, Coast Union 5

Palm Desert 5, Rancho Mirage 0

Pasadena Marshall 19, El Monte 0

Ramona 8, Crean Lutheran 7

Rancho Christian 13, Anza Hamilton 3

Reno (Nev.) 3, La Serna 1

Riverside North 8, Anaheim 0

Riverside Notre Dame 8, Bloomington 3

Santa Fe 3, San Marcos 2

Scottdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain 8, Quartz Hill 7

Shalhevet 16, Sun Valley Magnet 4

Sonora 1, Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs 0

Summit 13, Apple Valley 7

Sunny Hills 2, Layton (Utah) 1

Sylmar 15, Van Nuys 0

Taft 10, Sotomayor 0

Tahquitz 11, Patriot 5

Tesoro 21, Reno (Nev.) McQueen 2

Tustin 8, Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs 1

Verbum Dei 5, St. Bernard 1

Walnut 1, Etiwanda 0

West Linn (Ore.) 6, Katella 2

Whittier 10, Magnolia 1

Workman 21, San Gabriel 11

SOFTBALL

Bravo 18, Elizabeth 0

Charter Oak 7, Covina 5

El Monte 16, Pasadena Marshall 2

Fairfax 9, Sherman Oaks CES 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 22, Reseda 0

Hawkins 18, Washington 14

Hemet 19, Moreno Valley 0

Lompoc Cabrillo 24, Santa Ynez 6

Los Angeles Jordan 16, Dymally 13

Mesa Grande Academy 15, Public Safety 2

Middle College 18, Bright Star 8

Mission Viejo 5, Tesoro 1

Northridge 15, North Hollywood 3

Northview 3, San Dimas 2

Orcutt Academy 11, Coast Union 6

Port of Los Angeles 4, Chadwick 1

Rancho Verde 8, Canyon Springs 4

Rio Mesa 14, Buena 1

San Fernando 21, Canoga Park 0

Shadow Hills 19, Xavier Prep 0

South El Monte 13, Mountain View 1

South Torrance 20, Lake Oswego (Ore.) 2

Sylmar 16, Van Nuys 1

Torres 21, Maywood 8

Vista Murrieta 11, Chaparral 4

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement