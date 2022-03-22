High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Arlington 1, Redlands 0
California 7, Reno (Nev.) Galena 2
Cerritos 5, California 2
Colony 6, Arroyo Valley 2
El Rancho 3, Bellflower 2
Estancia 4, Costa Mesa 3
Firebaugh 5, Lynwood 4
Foothill 5, Capistrano Valley 4
Fullerton 9, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 3
Granada Hills Kennedy 12, Canyon Springs 9
La Habra 3, Reno (Nev.) Galena 2
La Mirada 8, Reno (Nev.) 2
La Quinta 22, Palm Springs 1
Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Los Angeles Marshall 8, Peninsula 1
Mesa Grande Academy 15, Public Safety 0
Mission Viejo 18, Sparks (Nev.) Reed 2
Mountain View 12, South El Monte 0
Murrieta Valley 9, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 1
Nampa (Idaho) Columbia 6, Buena Park 3
North Torrance 3, Whittier 0
Orcutt Academy 7, Coast Union 5
Palm Desert 5, Rancho Mirage 0
Pasadena Marshall 19, El Monte 0
Ramona 8, Crean Lutheran 7
Rancho Christian 13, Anza Hamilton 3
Reno (Nev.) 3, La Serna 1
Riverside North 8, Anaheim 0
Riverside Notre Dame 8, Bloomington 3
Santa Fe 3, San Marcos 2
Scottdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain 8, Quartz Hill 7
Shalhevet 16, Sun Valley Magnet 4
Sonora 1, Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs 0
Summit 13, Apple Valley 7
Sunny Hills 2, Layton (Utah) 1
Sylmar 15, Van Nuys 0
Taft 10, Sotomayor 0
Tahquitz 11, Patriot 5
Tesoro 21, Reno (Nev.) McQueen 2
Tustin 8, Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs 1
Verbum Dei 5, St. Bernard 1
Walnut 1, Etiwanda 0
West Linn (Ore.) 6, Katella 2
Whittier 10, Magnolia 1
Workman 21, San Gabriel 11
SOFTBALL
Bravo 18, Elizabeth 0
Charter Oak 7, Covina 5
El Monte 16, Pasadena Marshall 2
Fairfax 9, Sherman Oaks CES 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 22, Reseda 0
Hawkins 18, Washington 14
Hemet 19, Moreno Valley 0
Lompoc Cabrillo 24, Santa Ynez 6
Los Angeles Jordan 16, Dymally 13
Mesa Grande Academy 15, Public Safety 2
Middle College 18, Bright Star 8
Mission Viejo 5, Tesoro 1
Northridge 15, North Hollywood 3
Northview 3, San Dimas 2
Orcutt Academy 11, Coast Union 6
Port of Los Angeles 4, Chadwick 1
Rancho Verde 8, Canyon Springs 4
Rio Mesa 14, Buena 1
San Fernando 21, Canoga Park 0
Shadow Hills 19, Xavier Prep 0
South El Monte 13, Mountain View 1
South Torrance 20, Lake Oswego (Ore.) 2
Sylmar 16, Van Nuys 1
Torres 21, Maywood 8
Vista Murrieta 11, Chaparral 4
