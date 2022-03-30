Roundup: Chatsworth is No. 1 in City Section volleyball

Come after them if you want, but the Chatsworth High volleyball team is clearly No. 1 in the City Section and is prepared to take on any and all challengers.

The Chancellors won the City Open Division last season and are off to a 5-0 start in West Valley League play after a 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of El Camino Real on Wednesday.

JC basketball coaches would do a victory dance if they can land 6-7 Jamaal Unuakhalu of Chatsworth. You can see he can jump. pic.twitter.com/9qYFIrxvsc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 30, 2022

Coach Sina Aghassy relies on a veteran team with lots of talent. CJ Blankenship, a 6-foot-4 senior, was impressive against El Camino Real with his serves and ability to finish passes from setter Danny Catalan. Blake Pohevitz, a 6-4 junior transfer from Cleveland, is aggressive above the net, and then there’s 6-7 basketball player Jamaal Unuakhalu, who’s entertaining and passionate in his ability to leap and dominate.

Poetry in motion. Kill from Chatsworth’s CJ Blakenship. pic.twitter.com/7AZZPNFzfP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 30, 2022

It’s going to take quite a team performance to deny the Chancellors a second straight Open Division championship. Blankenship had 14 kills on Wednesday and Pohevitz added eight kills, eight digs and four blocks.

Baseball

They are giving coach Tom Dill the 500 victories sign. pic.twitter.com/0aKoYCzPtH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 31, 2022

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, St. Francis 1: Jack Gurevitch finished with three hits and Cole Clark struck out 10 to help Notre Dame give coach Tom Dill his 500th career victory.

JSerra 3, Servite 1: Andrew Lamb, Trent Caraway and Jonathan Mendez each had two hits for the Lions. Matthew Champion struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

Crespi 4, Loyola 2: Freshman Diego Velasquez threw a complete game for the Celts. Chris Arce had two hits.

Chaminade 3, Bishop Alemany 2: Greg Rangel went three for three to lead Chaminade.

Beckman 3, Irvine 2: Zach Ireland had 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings for Beckman. AJ Roettger got the save.

Etiwanda 3, Damien 2: Brady Ebel hit a two-run home run to lead Etiwanda in a Baseline League game.

Cypress 10, Valencia 0: Zach Ocampo threw a shutout and Matthew Morrell contributed three RBIs for Cypress.

Mission Viejo 8, Dana Hills 4: Jack Wade and Jack Boucher each finished with three hits for Mission Viejo.

Foothill 2, El Dorado 1: A two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh lifted Foothill to victory.

Laguna Beach 7, Newport Harbor 0: Three pitchers combined for the shutout. Griffin Naess had two hits and two RBIs.

Huntington Beach 2, Edison 1: The Oilers tied the score on a squeeze bunt in the seventh and won it in the eighth on a walk-off hit from Ralph Velazquez.

Sylmar 11, Kennedy 0: Frank Garcia threw a five-inning shutout and also had three hits and three RBIs for Sylmar. Juan Martinez also had three hits.

Softball

El Camino Real 5, Carlsbad 3: Courtney Cohen had two hits, including the game-winning home run in the eighth inning, to lead the Royals in the Michelle Carew tournament.

Vista Murrieta 3, Rio Mesa 0: Kennedy DeMott had two RBIs for Vista Murrieta.

Orange Lutheran 7, Saugus 2: Brianne Weiss picked up her 10th win of the year, striking out 12. Kiki Estrada, Tessa Jerue, Mya Diaz and Makayla Motis each had two hits.

San Pedro 9, Banning 5: The Pirates won their Marine League opener. Bella Chavez and Madison Fao each had two hits and two RBIs.